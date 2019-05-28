Globecast further strengthens contribution and distribution teams

Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has further strengthened its distribution and contribution teams. Jack Braybrook has joined the content and distribution team as Account Manager, Distribution, and James Whittaker has joined the contribution team as Business Development Manager OU Sports and Events. Both are based in the UK with their roles effectively immediately.

“Jack and James have the proper skillsets to help our customers make full use of both traditional opportunities as well as the shift toward IP, virtualization and cloud services. Their experience will build upon our successful path of innovating and investing in new technologies to create customer-focused services,” said Juliet Walker, Chief Marketing Officer, Globecast.

Braybrook will work with the distribution team to drive Globecast’s continued success in this evolving market, expanding its customer base and identifying new business opportunities. Before joining Globecast, he held the position of Sales Manager at Arqiva, where he maintained a strong client base and generated new business with customers in the sports federation, occasional use and live event markets.

Whittaker will work with the contribution team to drive new opportunities and continue to expand Globecast’s powerful market position. Whittaker recently held the post of OU Sales Manager at Arqiva, where he worked on business development in the OU satellite marketplace and delivered content for the site, ground or venue via satellite, fibre or IP.

Braybrook commented, “I’m fortunate to join a company like Globecast that’s a go-to provider for playout and distribution, most especially with our cloud-based playout solutions. To help our customers launch their channels and get their content on air quickly and easily is my number one goal.”

Whittaker said, “Working with Globecast across their sports and live events business is a fantastic opportunity, especially with the recent launch of Digital Media Hub, which really pushes the boundaries in publishing content across multiple platforms. I’m looking forward to liaising with our clients to make their content delivery simple and straightforward.”

Main image is of Jack Braybook