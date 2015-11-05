Content Industry Connect Los Angeles Announces 2016 Board of Advisors

Los Angeles and Toronto November 5, 2015--- The organizers of Content Industry CONNECT LA (CIC LA) are announcing today the official Advisory Board for the next installment of the annual event, which takes place February 17, 2016 at The London West Hollywood.

Presented by the Banff World Media Festival, Content Industry CONNECT LA is a playbook for how to build a storytelling business in an ever-changing global landscape. The annual gathering brings together the industry’s top leaders in scripted, reality, digital advertising and children’s entertainment, all participating in a variety of high-level engaging sessions and 1-on-1 conversations. Early bird registration is open now until January 18, 2016 for CIC LA 2016, to register please visit: http://la.contentindustryconnect.com.

Announcing the 2016 CICLA Advisory Board:

• Kai Chuk, Manager, Youtube Content Partnerships, Google

• Jenny Daly, President, T Group Productions

• Kathleen Grace, Chief Creative Officer, New Form Digital

• Fred Graver, Head of TV Creative, Twitter

• Jocelyn Johnson, Founder, VideoInk

• Amber J. Lawson, Co-Founder, CEO, Comedy Gives Back and Good Amplified

• Pancho Mansfield, President of Global Scripted Programming, eOne

• Ian Moffitt, Head of Original Programming, Yahoo

• John P. Roberts, Chief Digital Officer, Bunim Murray Productions

• Lawrence Szabo, Executive Vice President, North American TV Sales, Lionsgate

• Chris M. Williams, Chief Audience Officer, Maker Studios

Presented annually by the Banff World Media Festival, Content Industry CONNECT LA is an exclusive marketplace established to connect producers, broadcasters, distributors, content creators, and executives across the film, television, advertising, and digital media industries. The CONNECT LA program will feature visionary keynotes, thought leader discussions, deep dive sessions, curated face-to-face meetings, and top level networking opportunities.