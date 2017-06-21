Consolidated Communications will Launch VEMOX, Olympusat’s Spanish-language OTT TV Everywhere Solution

West Palm Beach, FL – June 21, 2017 – Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English-language networks, announced that Consolidated Communications will roll out the VEMOX platform to deliver its new Spanish-language OTT TV Everywhere service.

Consolidated customers will now have access to top-rated Spanish-language content with the addition of 70-plus live channels and thousands of on-demand movies and shows.

“The interest for top-notch content and on-demand entertainment is driving operators to launch competitive TV Everywhere services,” said Tom Mohler, CEO of Olympusat Holdings. “VEMOX’s white label platform and multicultural content is ideal for operators like Consolidated Communications, looking to deliver a next-generation TV experience that allows users to access their favorite content wherever and whenever they choose.”

“Providing a robust and inclusive portfolio of content offerings is something that we consistently strive to do,” said Rob Koester, Vice President, Consumer Product Management for Consolidated Communications. “This platform gives us the ability to provide the desired programming on a full range of connected devices at home or on the go.”

VEMOX successfully combines technology and content, making it easier for consumers to access top-quality content, including national and international live channels and on demand programming from Latin America. The live and on-demand content available on VEMOX comprises of highly-acclaimed movies and series, fan-favorite telenovelas, trustworthy news, lifestyle entertainment, educational programming for kids, popular music videos and captivating documentaries.

The platform also offers the opportunity to add pre-roll ads and banners, offering content and advertising partners a great opportunity to connect with a new generation of TV and movie audiences.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) provides business and broadband communications services across its 11-state service area to carrier, commercial and consumer customers. For more than a century, the Company has consistently provided innovative, reliable, high-quality products and services. Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions including: High-Speed Internet, Data, Digital TV, Phone, managed and cloud services and wireless backhaul over an extensive fiber optic network. Learn more about Consolidated Communications atconsolidated.com.

