Connecting OB Forum For Best Practice In Live OB Production Goes Live – Powered By Axon

Axon Digital Design today launched “Connecting OB”, an online forum for those involved in outside broadcast to discuss the challenges of control and monitoring and share best practice and techniques.

In an ever-changing technical landscape, broadcast professionals need to keep abreast of newly emerging technologies, standards and the complex workflows employed to deliver the engaging live content that viewers demand of live sports, news and events.

The “Connecting OB” forum – powered by broadcast infrastructure specialist Axon - will address the most common technical challenges in control and monitoring for outside broadcast productions with a mix of topical videos posted online each month and open discussions across social media. Key areas to be covered include 4K/Ultra HD routing, control interfaces, complex workflow monitoring, tail-board routing and video over IP.

“Through this initiative, Axon is building an online community where the unique challenges of live OB production can be openly discussed and ideas exchanged to improve workflow,” said Jan Eveleens, CEO Axon. “Open collaboration is at the very heart of how we develop and integrate our infrastructure solutions, so we’re excited to be connecting together experts in this field and to see the results of the group’s discussions.”

The “Connecting OB” website www.connectingOB.tv went live today and visitors can now sign up to be the first to see the new series of videos as they are released. The first episode, focusing on 4K/ Ultra HD routing and hosted by respected Application Specialist Geoff Love, will be published on the forum next week.

Axon invites anyone involved in Outside Broadcast production to watch the teaser on www.connectingob.tv and join the discussion via the Connecting OB group on Linkedin.

-ends-

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing, monitoring & control and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.