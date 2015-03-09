Connect LA Conference Launches .Connect, A Face-To-Face Pitch Session Featuring Senior Development Executives From ABC, BET, CBS, CW, Food Network, PBS, Sony, TNT, And Many Other Majors

Los Angeles March 9, 2015---The organizers of the upcoming Content Industry CONNECT LA (CONNECT LA) conference, presented by the BANFF WORLD MEDIA FESTIVAL, have announced the lineup of confirmed development executives for .CONNECT, an exclusive session at CONNECT LA that will allow participants to have high level face-to-face pitch meetings with the top networks in the industry. .CONNECT will feature senior development executives from ABC, BET, CBS, CW, Food Network, PBS, Sony, TNT and many other players. The full list of confirmed executives and participating companies is listed below. CONNECT LA takes place on March 25, 2015 at the London West Hollywood.

.CONNECT will allow CONNECT LA attendees to interact and book meetings with the senior development executives in advance of the event to maximize potential deal flow. The session will feature meetings in which delegates can book their one-on-one discussions with any one of the many executives who have made themselves available. These are all on a first come, first served basis.

Participating development executives include the following (subject to change):

•DMA - Donna Michelle Anderson, VP Development, BET Music Programming

•David Brownfield, Executive Producer, CBS Television Studios

•Laura Crowson, Manager of Development, Discovery

•Paul De Debenedittis, SVP, Worldwide Programming, Disney

•David Eilenberg, SVP, Unscripted & Business Development, TNT and TBS

•Annie Gerhart, Director, Program Development, Sony Pictures Entertainment

•Gaye Hirsch, VP, Current Programming, CW

•Jennifer Kim, Sr. Director, Comedy Programming, TNT/TBS

•Megan Lawrence, VP, Programming & Development Food Network and Cooking Channel

•Kelly Luegenbiehl, Director, Comedy, ABC

•Sharon Retcher, EVP Business Development & Distribution, Baby First TV

•Stephen Segaller, VP, Programming, WNET, PBS

•Keith Wooten, Manager, Development, BET Original Programming

“We are delighted to offer our CONNECT LA participants exclusive access to the top development executives in the industry with .CONNECT, we are thrilled to be the conference that is breaking the mold with a session like this,” said Amber J. Lawson, Executive Producer, Achilles Media. “We’d like to thank all of our participating network and studio partners in advance of the event and can’t wait to see the deals and opportunities that materialize at CONNECT LA.”

To register for CONNECT LA please visit: http://la.contentindustryconnect.com/registration/

As previously announced CONNECT LA will also feature sessions from Dan Harmon, creator of Community, and Freddie Wong, the top YouTube sensation behind the online phenomenon web series Video Game High School.

Presented annually by the BANFF World Media Festival, Content Industry CONNECT LA is the premiere conference where real deals get done. The event was born out of BANFF’s Industry Day Series, and this year’s confab is slated to feature a who’s who of the top producers, broadcasters, distributors, content creators and executives across film, TV, advertising and the digital space.

The full CONNECT LA conference schedule will be announced in the coming days.

http://la.contentindustryconnect.com/registration/

About Content Industry CONNECT LA

Presented annually by the Banff World Media Festival, Content Industry CONNECT LA is an exclusive marketplace for storytellers established to connect producers, broadcasters, distributors, content creators, and executives across the film, television, advertising, and digital media industries. An action-packed day that brings together key leaders in scripted, reality, digital, advertising, and children’s entertainment, the CONNECT LA program will feature visionary keynotes, thought leader discussions, deep dive sessions, curated face-to-face meetings, and top level networking opportunities.

About BANFF

For 35 years the BANFF World Media Festival has brought together the top leaders from the evolving media landscape to the heart of the Canadian Rockies for a totally unique experience. The festival began as an intimate space where unparalleled access and cutting edge insight could combine to forge relationships, launch new business and aid the ambitious members of a dynamic industry in reaching their goals. Now attracting over 150 Development Executives and wide-ranging cross section of TV and digital media pros from around the world, BANFF is the ideal place to make new contacts, find production partners and green-light new projects.