2019 Concerts And Music Festivals Delivered With Blackmagic Design

Fremont, CA - December 20, 2019 - Blackmagic Design today announced that live production workflows, featuring its products for acquisition, control and delivery, have been used on some of this year's biggest music festivals and concert tours.

Artists and events included Little Mix, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Fall Out Boy and Andrea Bocelli, as well as Festival Beauregard, Rocking the Daisies, Aftershock Festival and Sweden Rock.

As broadcast and AV workflows continue to converge, more and more rental and staging companies are now standardizing their video offerings to festivals and touring artists based on hardware solutions from Blackmagic Design. Not only has the amount of video demanded by the entertainment market increased in 2019, so too has the amount of 4K production for IMAG.

That is placing higher demands for more adaptable and easier to tour video solutions, according to Lucy Ockenden of This World Productions. "As a business, we need our hardware systems to talk openly at all stages in the production chain, and that is the beauty of Blackmagic Design. Regardless of where or how we deploy the hardware in our setups, it can always be trusted to fit in and work."

The balance of reliability, powerful performance and price point of a Blackmagic Design solution continues to resonate with leading rental and staging companies.

Tom Levitt, director at The LED Shed, explains: "You're always hit with challenges whilst out on tour, particularly with venue quirks and staging characteristics, and being able to trust that your equipment isn't one of those headaches is invaluable."

Blackmagic Design makes sense for several reasons according to Jonathan Bandli of Bad Weather. “One being the clear price advantage over other products in its category, and the second being the local support the company provides. It has made some massive leaps in the past few years, which have put all previous hesitations we might have had to bed. We are entirely confident with our investment choice and look forward to a bright and long future with this incredible and flexible system."

Amongst many others, some of the rental and staging companies employing AV solutions designed around Blackmagic Design include:

Concert Tours

Vis a Vis Video: Josh Groban Bridges Tour, Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep Tour

High End TV: Twenty Øne Pilots The Bandito Tour

Jack Edinger and Upstaging, Inc.: Bob Seger Roll Me Away Tour

The LED Shed: Westlife’s The Twenty Tour, Olly Murs’ All The Hits Tour, Little Mix LM5 Tour, The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert

John Steer and Chris Sobchack: Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Strani Rumori Studio and BRG: Andrea Bocelli’s World Tour

So Midwest, Inc.: Train & Goo Goo Dolls Summer Tour, Fall Out Boy Tour, Chevelle 2019 Tour

Jonathan Healey and Filament Productions: Dead & Company Summer Tour and Fall Fun Run

This World Productions: Illenium’s Ascend Tour

The veteran team with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band’s Son of a Son of a Sailor Tour

Middle Motion: Harout Pamkboudjian France Tour

Transition Video: Nile Rodgers & CHIC UK Tour

Festivals and Shows

NEP: Defqon.1, Dreampop, Dreamfields

Colour Sound Experiment: Mighty Hoopla Festival, Lollapalooza Festival, Walk Off the Earth at the SSE Arena

Upstage Video: WE Fest

MixOne Sound: Hometown Rising, Bourbon & Beyond, Louder than Life, Aftershock Festival, Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Epicenter

Liz Hobbs Group: Craig David, Tom Jones, Jess Glynne, Tears for Fears, Newark Festival, Bingley Weekender

oXyFire Media: Manchester International Festival, Invictus UK Trials Opening Concert

Jackinabox: Kendal Calling, Blue Dot, Bloodstock, Jayne McDonald’s Christmas Show

F&G Productions: Festival Beauregard

Gecko Communication: Zermatt Unplugged

Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music

Weber Video: Sting and Supertramp at Foire Aux Vins D’Alsace

Cloud Productions: Sweden Rock Festival

Crosscast: Hahnenkamm Festival

Really Creative Media: Eurythmics Songbook with Dave Stewart at Royal Festival Hall

Bad Weather: Rocking the Daisies Festival

Dayglo Presents: Vulfpeck at Madison Square Garden, Easy Rider Live at Radio City Music Hall

Relix: Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion SXSW at Scoot Inn

Event AG: Hecht at Zurich Hallestadion

