Conan O'Brien's YouTube Channel Surpasses 1 Billion Total Views

Conan O'Brien and his "Team Coco" YouTube channel has continued to build its digital presence by surpassing 1 billion views on YouTube. The channel, which features clips from TBS's popular late night series CONAN, along with internet-exclusive music and comedy, has also reached more than 2.2 million subscribers.

To celebrate its achievement, Team Coco is premiering its beloved annual "Supercut" exclusively on YouTube.com. The "Season 4 Supercut," a hilarious and innovative five-minute mashup video, features some of the best moments from the past year of CONAN on TBS. It can be viewed at the following link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyDU93xVAJs.

CONAN and Team Coco continue to be a leader on the social media landscape among the late night crowd. With Conan O’Brien having nearly 13.3 million Twitter followers along with 560,000 for TeamCoco, 2.6 million Facebook fans, 400,000 Tumbler followers and 100,000 Instagram followers, O'Brien and his Team Coco digital team have managed to attract the youngest median age among all hour-long late night shows

Since 2010, Team Coco Digital has been nominated three consecutive years for the Emmy for outstanding achievement in interactive media -- winning in 2012 for its ground-breaking mobile "Sync" app. Other honors include nine Webby awards, two Social TV Awards, two Golden Key Art Awards, and the coveted South by Southwest Interactive award for excellence in Social Media. Team Coco Digital is Executive Produced by John A. Wooden.

Produced by Conaco LLC, CONAN airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS. Jeff Ross serves as executive producer of the series.