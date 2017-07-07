COMPLEX NETWORKS TEAMS UP WITH ASTRONAUTS WANTED AND DIGA ON FEMALE SKETCH COMEDY SERIES ‘SORRY NOT SORRY’ PREMIERING JULY 25 on go90

NEW YORK, July 7, 2017 – Astronauts Wanted (a joint venture between Judy McGrath, former Chairperson/CEO of MTV Networks, and Sony Music Entertainment), DIGA Studios (Scream, Teen Wolf, Ke$ha:My Crazy Beautiful Life), and Complex Networks amp up the laughs with SORRY NOT SORRY, a next-gen female comedy sketch show that is uninhibited and unapologetic, addressing everything from dating to pop culture. The eight-episode series is set to premiere July 25 exclusively on go90™.

The series features four of the hottest rising comics -- Manon Mathews, Esther Ku, TraciStumpf and Hannah Pilkes -- who have honed their skills on the stand-up, improv, YouTube and social media scene. SORRYNOT SORRY takes inspiration from viral short-form content and is an extension of the casts’ existing work already being consumed on Vine, Snapchat, Youtube and Facebook. The comedy series will feature skits linked by loose themes; from college fees to navigating modern living and dating in a tech world.

Judy McGrath, President, Astronauts Wanted: “Manon, Esther, Traci, and Hannah are strong comedy voices, each in their own right. Together, they are unstoppable. We can’t wait to unleash their talent and humor, with my favorite humorist and former daytime husband, Tony DiSanto. We are thrilled to be part of Complex Networks, and love working with our creative friends at DIGA to engage the vast community of mobile users with SORRY NOT SORRY.”

Tony DiSanto, CEO, DIGA Studios: “We are always looking for exciting new personalities to develop great content around, and these four young women make it easy -- each one of them is incredibly talented, compelling, charismatic and hilarious. It is a thrill to get to work with my friend and mentor Judy McGrath again, along with Nick Shore and the Astronauts Wanted team, on bringing SORRY NOT SORRY to life. Complex Networks is a great partner for this new comedy series and go90 is the best platform for elevating the story potential.”

“Astronauts Wanted are risk takers, always looking at where the audience is going as opposed to where they have been, and DIGA has a track record for connecting with savvy young millennials, we’re looking forward to unleashing SORRY NOT SORRY on audiences,” Justin Killion, Head of Development for Complex Networks.

SORRY NOT SORRY is a co-production of Astronauts Wanted and DIGA for Complex Networks. Executive producers for Astronauts Wanted are Judy McGrath and Nick Shore. Executive producers for DIGA are Tony DiSanto, Tommy Coriale and Isaac Feder. Justin Killion and Brian Silbert serve as executive producers for Complex Networks.

About Astronauts Wanted

Astronauts Wanted is a youth-focused content development and IP company. We create premium programming that puts story first while tapping the zeitgeist of the youth experience. Our mission is to capture the imagination, eyeballs and fingertips of the next generation of content consumers – across the video and social platforms they love. Astronauts Wanted is a joint venture between Judy McGrath, former Chairperson/CEO MTV Networks, and Sony Music Entertainment.

About Complex Networks

Complex Networks, formed from the acquisition of Complex Media Inc. through a joint venture by Verizon and Hearst, is a global lifestyle brand and media company and one of the most influential voices in popular cultural today. Complex Networks generate over 810 million video views a month across its digital channels - Complex, Collider, First We Feast, Rated Red, Pigeons and Planes, Sole Collector and more, and is a top ten publisher in the U.S. when it comes to social engagement on channels like Facebook and YouTube.

Complex Networks develops and distributes original programming for its channels and through output deals with premium distributors including go90. The company cultivates content that spans across popular culture, from music to movies, sports to video games, fashion to food reaching the coveted 18-24-year-old male audience. Last year the company hosted the successful ComplexCon in Long Beach attracting top brands and over 35,000 attendees to the two-day cultural festival.

About DIGA

DIGA is a full service, platform-agnostic production company and studio focused on the creation, development and execution of content across a wide array of genres and media.

Founded by former MTV President, Tony DiSanto, DIGA’s brand is built on creative diversity, genre-busting, talent development and a rebellious – sometimes subversive – pop-sensibility.

DIGA’s goal is to bring ideas to life by any means necessary, from the traditional scripted and reality development process, to digital incubation of concepts, to acquisitions of IP/titles or the creation of original IPs through its book division for later adaption to other media, to a variety of creative and business partnerships with talent, studios, media companies and even other production companies. There are no “rules.” The path taken is that which best serves the needs of a particular project.

About go90

go90 is a free, digital entertainment platform that makes it easy to discover and view content from the most beloved networks, distributors, creators, audiences and brands in online entertainment. Available on the web, iOS and Android, go90 brings together and delivers premier entertainment experiences across every screen. go90 is part of the Verizon Communications family of companies. Anyone with a smartphone can download go90 for free via the App Store or Google Play. Start watching now on go90.com.