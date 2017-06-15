COMPLEX NETWORKS’ COMING OF AGE SPORTS COMEDY “PLAY BY PLAY” PREMIERES JUNE 27 ON RATED RED ON GO90

New York, NY — June 14, 2017 — Complex Networks' Rated Red announced today that its coming-of-age comedy “Play By Play” will premiere June 27 exclusively on go90. Over the course of eight 22-minute episodes, the series’ lead Pete Hickey (voiced by creator Kevin Jakubowski and played by Reid Miller, “The Fosters” on Freeform), a present-day sportscaster, looks back on his teenage years in the 90s and gives the play-by-play account of his awkward adolescence.

Episodes of “Play By Play” are available on go90.com or on the go90 app, available for iOS or Android.

“Bringing ‘Play By Play’ to life is a dream come true for me,” remarked Kevin Jakubowski, creator and executive producer. “I grew up on ‘The Wonder Years’ and ‘Freaks and Geeks’ so it’s a thrill to do something in that vein and add a sports twist to it."

In 1994, Pete Hickey was a lowly freshman football kicker at St. Roman’s High — a Chicago Catholic League sports powerhouse. Unlike his father and brother before him, Pete’s a born benchwarmer; he just hasn’t realized it yet. But with the help of his best friend and fellow benchwarmer Rocco (Max Amor, of the short film Red Top) and his secret crush Alex (Ellee Jo Trowbridge, “Sam and Cat” on Nickelodeon), Pete learns to navigate the highs and lows of high school.

In episode one, freshman reject Pete Hickey miraculously becomes the varsity football team’s starting kicker. In episode two, former “90210” heartthrob Jason Priestley chimes in with the play-by-play call on Pete’s sad attempts to make headway with Alex after being assigned to write a newspaper article on her soccer-playing boyfriend, Justin. This season, Pete is faced with challenges on and off the field, ranging from battles with his older brother Mike to puberty problems that make Pete question the very existence of God. First kisses, first dances, small victories, big losses—we’ll get the play-by-play call on all of them as we watch Pete Hickey find his voice.

Supporting cast members include Tyler Emerson Crim (“My Crazy Ex” on Lifetime) in the role of Pete’s older brother Mike Hickey, Shae LaRae Smolik (Trafficked film) as Pete’s younger sister Gracie Hickey, Jonathan Bray (“Mad Men”, AMC) in the role of Pete’s father, Steve, and Bridgett Newton (“Silicon Valley”, HBO) as Pete’s mother, Clare.

“Play By Play” is created and executive produced by Kevin Jakubowski; Jordana Mollick, Kevin Mann, Brendan Bragg for Haven Entertainment; and Justin Killion and Cory Stern serve as executive producers for Complex Networks.

