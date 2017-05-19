COMPLEX NETWORKS AND INSURRECTION MEDIA ANNOUNCE CAST AND PRODUCTION START FOR ORIGINAL COMEDY, ‘LIBERTY CROSSING’

LOS ANGELES, May 19th, 2017 – Complex Networks and Insurrection Media in association with MXN Entertainment unveiled cast and announced that production on their homeland security workplace comedy series, "Liberty Crossing," begins today in Los Angeles.

Premiering later this year on go90™, "Liberty Crossing" is the story of a hapless young intelligence analyst at the National Counterterrorism Center who must untangle a terror plot while navigating the office's petty backstabbing and bureaucracy -- all the while tolerating his meddling family.

Starring Calum Worthy (Austin & Ally), Pete Ploszek (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teen Wolf), Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf), Ashley Argota (True Jackson VP, The Fosters), James Urbaniak (Difficult People), Matt Besser (Founder Upright Citizens Brigade), and Adam Faison.

Guest stars include Beth Littleford (Daily Show, Dog with a Blog) and Sara Paxton (This Is Us, Murder In the First). The cast has been assembled by Seth Yanklewitz, Emmy-nominated casting director for New Girl, The Hangover and East Bound and Down.

“Our creators Daniel Radosh & Michael Harrison have written the kind of extraordinary show that, when cast under the expertise of Seth Yanklewitz, has attracted a world-class pool of talented actors,” added Kiliaen Van Rensselaer, CEO of Insurrection Media.

“Our incredibly talented production and creative team behind Liberty Crossing have assembled an outstanding cast of actors to bring the workplace comedy about surviving life inside government institutions to life,” said Justin Killion, General Manager of Premium Content for Complex Networks. “And the timing for a comedy about government dysfunction and intrigue couldn’t be more fitting.”

"Liberty Crossing" is created and executive produced by Emmy nominated Daniel Radosh (The Daily Show) & Michael Harrison, executive produced by Oscar-nominated Mason Novick (Juno, 500 Days of Summer, Young Adult), Michelle Knudsen (Bad Words, Hidden), Emmy-nominated Deborah Henderson (Snow in August, The Two of Us) and directed by Todd Berger (It’s a Disaster, The Scenesters). Justin Killion and Cory Stern will executive produce for Complex Networks.

ABOUT COMPLEX NETWORKS

Complex Networks, formed from the acquisition of Complex Media Inc. through a joint venture by Verizon and Hearst, is a global lifestyle brand and media company and one of the most influential voices in popular cultural today. Complex Networks generate over 810 million video views a month across its digital channels - Complex, Collider, First We Feast, Rated Red, Pigeons and Planes, Seriously.tv and more, and is a top ten publisher in the U.S. when it comes to social engagement on channels like Facebook and YouTube.

Complex Networks develops and distributes original programming for its channels and through output deals with premium distributors including go90. The company cultivates content that spans across popular culture, from music to movies, sports to video games, fashion to food reaching the coveted 18-24-year-old male audience. Last year the company hosted the successful ComplexCon in Long Beach attracting top brands and over 35,000 attendees to the two-day cultural festival.

ABOUT INSURRECTION MEDIA

Insurrection Media is an independent talent-friendly digital TV studio developing and producing high quality scripted shows for over-the-top video platforms as well as broadcast and cable networks internationally. Insurrection has a multi-year SciFi production partnership with “The Walking Dead”creator Robert Kirkman and David Alpert of Skybound Entertainment. The company has a strategic relationship with HarperCollins where key books in SciFi, Drama, and Comedy are optioned and developed into digital video and linear television series. Insurrection Media is headquartered in Los Angeles.