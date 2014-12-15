Complete With Bewildering Births, Bucket Lists, and Bizarre Medical Anomalies, Discovery Life Channel Unveils January Debut Slate

(Silver Spring, Md.)—Discovery is breathing life into its next chapter for Discovery Fit and Health with a full slate of programing on Discovery Life Channel beginning on Thursday, January 15. The night kicks off with the premiere of an original series about births that don’t exactly stick to the plan in OUTRAGEOUS BIRTHS: TALES FROM THE CRIB at 9/8c, followed by the endearing series 50 WAYS TO KILL YOUR MOTHER at 10/9c, chronicling the adventures of an Irish TV personality as he bonds with his mother, grabbing life by the horns on an extreme bucket list adventure.

As debut week continues, medical mayhem abounds in the city that never sleeps with a raw and intimate look inside NY ER on Friday, January 16 at 10/9c and 10:30/9:30c. Peeling back the curtain on afflictions of both body and mind, BODY BIZARRE looks at rare medical anomalies and the incredible spirit of those living with them on Saturday, January 17 at 9/8c, while HOARDING: BEHIND CLOSED DOORS offers a glimpse into the U.K.’s most extreme pack rats on Sunday, January 18 at 10/9c. Bringing flair to the air, previously announced series THE MISTRESS follows former mistress Sarah J. Symonds on her quest to help reform other other women on Wednesday, January 21 at 10/9c and 10:30/9:30c. Finally, in WORLD’S WORST MOM, Lenore Skenazy aims to diffuse parental paranoia by helping high-strung moms let go of their fears on Thursday, January 22 at 9/8c and 9:30/8:30c.

“From the shocking to the scandalous, the informative to the enlightening, heartbreaking to heartwarming, Discovery Life Channel’s programming has something relatable for the voyeur in all of us,” said Jane Latman, general manager of Discovery Life Channel. “Between our bold content, unflappable talent and authentic storytelling, we are excited to debut Discovery Life in January as a must-watch television destination filled with humor – and heart – in the Discovery portfolio.”