The Company Taps Annie Gerhart as Vice President of Unscripted Programming

LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 19, 2016 – The Company, one of Hollywood’s most influential entertainment production houses, hired seasoned programming executive Annie Gerhart to fill the role of vice president of unscripted programming. Formerly at Sony Pictures Television and Ryan Seacrest Productions, Gerhart has over a decade of experience developing and producing unscripted docuseries and formats.

“Annie’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge makes her the perfect addition to the leadership team at The Company,” said Charlie Ebersol, founder and CEO of The Company. “We’re fortunate to find someone of Annie’s caliber to fill this role, and I’m confident that she will play an essential part in creating and developing some of our best shows yet.”

Gerhart was most recently part of the acquisitions group at Sony Pictures Television, where she worked with the international teams to package formats for the U.S. marketplace, supported the studio’s formats internationally, and oversaw the Emmy award-winning series “Shark Tank”.

Before joining Sony, Gerhart was a development and international executive at Oxygen Media. Prior to that, she spent four years at Ryan Seacrest Productions where she guided shows (including “Shahs of Sunset” and the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” spinoffs) from development through post-production, including show creative, casting, staffing and production supervision.

Gerhart spent time as a board member of the Los Angeles chapter of Levo League as well as the Junior Hollywood Radio & Television Society (JHRTS).

The Company continues its triumphs in unscripted programming with its acclaimed CNBC series “The Profit” and the record-breaking hit, “West Texas Investors Club” returning for a second season on June 7.

About The Company:

Founded in 2010 by entertainment industry veteran Charlie Ebersol and industrialist Mike Lanigan, The Company creates, packages and produces groundbreaking programming in the unscripted and scripted television and feature film landscape. The Company’s library of programming spans a dynamic range of leading broadcast and cable networks, top movie studios, and unparalleled partnerships with top sports and entertainment brands. The Company’s current programming includes the record-breaking CNBC hits, “West Texas Investors Club” and “The Profit.” Past credits include USA’s critically acclaimed documentary series “NFL Characters Unite,” “The Moment” (USA Network), “The Great Escape” (TNT), “The Wanted” (NBC) and many others. The Company is an entertainment partner for the national veteran campaign, Got Your 6. In 2015 they launched the “6 Certified” program alongside First Lady Michelle Obama. For more information, visit www.theco.com.