The Company Names Austin Katz COO

Los Angeles – December 11, 2014 – Charlie Ebersol and Mike Lanigan’s The Company has appointed Austin Katz as chief operating officer. With over 15 years in corporate strategy and business development, Katz will be responsible for strategic planning, business development and operations at the production firm.

“Austin has an incredible track record of creating new and interesting opportunities that drive consumer engagement and value while simultaneously exercising excellent business acumen and management skills to take companies to the next level,” said Charlie Ebersol, founder and CEO of The Company. “His many successes in working with some of the world’s biggest brands makes him the perfect addition to our growing team.”

A long-time player in corporate strategy and business development, Katz spent the bulk of his career as VP of business development at Brand Sense Partners where he developed and executed strategies to expand global brands. Having worked hand-in-hand with brands in many different industries, Katz said “there is a tremendous opportunity to push The Company’s growth ahead of entertainment and media’s continually evolving business model.”

Before joining The Company, Katz co-founded and served as managing partner of Emulsion Group, a consulting firm specializing in strategy, marketing and operations. Earlier in his career, Katz worked in the strategy and technical operations groups at Warner Bros., Infospace Mobile and Sony Corporation’s digital media investment group.

The Company is currently working on the third season of its hit CNBC series, “The Profit,” and the fourth season of the award-winning documentary series on USA Network “NFL Characters Unite.” Additional projects include, “Space Jam 2” at Warner Bros., and its first scripted pilot - USA Network’s “Untitled Yale/Skull and Bones Project,” with Rob Reiner, Andrew Lenchewski and Aaron Tracy. Earlier this year, The Company also launched a broad international production co-venture with Israel’s leading media company, Dori Media.