Comedy Takes Over Cubaplay with the Premiere of Parodiando con la Mostra

West Palm Beach, FL – March 12, 2018 – Cubaplay, the network that delivers top Cuban and Spanish-language entertainment through a wide variety of movies, telenovelas, shows, music videos and documentaries, announced the network premiere of Parodiando con la Mostra, a parody show that recreates popular TV moments from a Cuban perspective.

Starting on March 17th, every Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. EST, Cubaplay will feature a humorous episode of Parodiando con la Mostra, a Cuban parody show starring some of Cuba’s most popular comedians, including Cuqui “La Mora”, José “El Enano”, Gustavito, Víctor Molina and “El Habanero”. Produced by MVP Entertainment, Parodiando con la Mostra comprises multiple bits, which parody contemporary television programs and pop culture, such as the reality television singing competition The Voice and the competitive cooking show MasterChef. Comprised of 13 episodes, the first season of Parodiando con la Mostra is scheduled to end on Sunday, April 29th.

“I’m confident that our audience will enjoy each episode of Parodiando con la Mostra. The comedy sketches performed by renowned Cuban personalities portray ridiculous situations carefully designed to provoke laughter and entertain the Latino community, in particularly Cubans,” said Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “With the addition of Parodiando con la Mostra to our programming lineup, we continue our commitment of offering top Cuban content that’s appealing to multiple audiences.”

Written and directed by Aleanys Jaúregui, also known as Cuqui “La Mora” or Cuqui “La Mostra”, Parodiando con la Mostra features 100% Cuban comedy that’s attractive to most Spanish-speaking audience in the U.S. and Latin America.

Cubaplay is owned and operated by Olympusat, and it’s currently available on Cablevision Optimum, Charter Spectrum, and VEMOX™.

For more information onCubaplay’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cubaplaytv.com and vemox.com.