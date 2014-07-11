Comedy Central® Honored With A Record 21 Primetime Emmy® Nominations

NEW YORK, July 10, 2014 — Comedy Central earned a record 21 nominations in the 2013-2014 Primetime Emmy Awards competition with seven individual series receiving nominations (“@midnight,” “The Colbert Report,” “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” “Futurama,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Key & Peele” and “South Park”). The #1 brand in comedy dominated the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series category with four of the six nominated series (“The Colbert Report,” “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Key & Peele”).

Recognized for its hit second season, “Inside Amy Schumer” received its first Emmy nomination this year, scoring a nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. Comedy Central’s social media sensation and newest entry into the late night landscape, “@midnight,” also received its first nomination in its first year eligible, getting a nomination in the Outstanding Interactive Program category.

For the second consecutive year, the outstanding Variety Series “Key & Peele” earned an Emmy nomination, this year pulling in four nominations including Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Hairstyling for Multi-Camera Series or Special, Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic) – the category in which it was nominated for its first Emmy in 2013 – and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. The series was also honored earlier this year with the prestigious Peabody® Award for Excellence in Broadcasting.

Nineteen-time Emmy winner (including a record ten consecutive wins for Outstanding Variety Series) “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” was nominated in six categories this year including Outstanding Variety Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for Short-Form Segments and Variety Specials, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series. Chuck O’Neil was singled out for the eleventh year in a row for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series. This brings the all-time total of Primetime Emmy nominations for the “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” to 56. “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” is also a two-time Peabody Award recipient.

Last year’s dual-winner for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, “The Colbert Report,” returns with six nominations this year including Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. Director Jim Hoskinson was once again cited for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series and received two nominations in the Outstanding Picture Editing for Short Form Segments and Variety Specials category. “The Colbert Report” has been nominated in the Series, Writing and Directing categories for nine consecutive years and its all-time total number of nominations now stands at 40. It has also twice been honored with a Peabody Award.

Rounding out Comedy Central’s record number of nominations are Outstanding Animated Program nominations for five-time Emmy-winner and thirteen-time nominee “South Park” and six-time Emmy-winner and also thirteen-time nominee “Futurama.” “South Park,” which has also received a Peabody Award, earned a nomination for its “Black Friday” episode, while “Futurama” earned a Program nomination for the series finale episode, “Meanwhile.” It also received a nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Maurice LaMarche).

The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented in two ceremonies. The first, primarily for creative arts categories, will take place on Saturday, August 16, while the balance of the Emmys, primarily for the performing arts, will be announced before a black-tie audience during a primetime telecast on NBC on Monday, August 25 at the NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, CA.

The following is a complete list of Comedy Central’s nominations:

Outstanding Variety Series

“The Colbert Report”

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

“The Colbert Report”

Opus Moreschi, Head Writer, Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell, Rich Dahm, Barry Julien, Michael Brumm, Rob Dubbin, Jay Katsir, Frank Lesser, Glenn Eichler, Meredith Scardino, Max Werner, Eric Drysdale, Paul Dinello, Nate Charny, Sam Kim, Aaron Cohen, Gabe Gronli, Matt Lappin, Writers

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”

Elliott Kalan (Head Writer), Tim Carvell (Head Writer), Steve Bodow, Dan Amira,Travon Free, Hallie Haglund, JR Havlan, Matt Koff, Dan McCoy, Jo Miller, Zhubin Parang,Daniel Radosh, Lauren Sarver, Jon Stewart, Rory Albanese, John Oliver, Writers

“Inside Amy Schumer”

Jessi Klein, Head Writer, Amy Schumer, Emily Altman, Jeremy Beiler, Neil Casey,Kurt Metzger, Kyle Dunnigan, Christine Nangle, Daniel Powell, Writers

“Key & Peele”

Jay Martel, Ian Roberts, Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Alex Rubens,Rebecca Drysdale, Colton Dunn, Rich Talarico, Charlie Sanders, Writers

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

James Hoskinson, Director, “The Colbert Report”

Chuck O’Neil, Director, “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”

Outstanding Interactive Program

Comedy Central’s “@midnight”

Outstanding Animated Program

“Futurama” – “Meanwhile”

“South Park” – “Black Friday”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Maurice LaMarche as Calculon and Morbo, “Futurama”

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Christein Aromando, Jason Baker, Editors, “The Colbert Report”

Robert York, Eric Davies, Graham Frazier, Daric Schlesselman, Editors, “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”

Outstanding Picture Editing For Short-Form Segments And Variety Specials

Christein Aromando, Editor, “The Colbert Report” – “People Destroying America: Vicco Mayor Johnny Cummings” (Segment)

Jason Baker, Editor, “The Colbert Report” – “StePhest Colbchella ‘013 – Daft Punk’d” (Segment)

Eric Davies, Editor, “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” – McConnelling (Segment)

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special

Amanda Mofield, Department Head Hairstylist, Raissa Patton, Key Hairstylist, “Key & Peele”

Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Scott Wheeler, Department Head Makeup Artist, Suzy Diaz, Key Makeup Artist,David L. Anderson, Makeup Artist, Georgia Allen, Makeup Artist, “Key & Peele”

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Joshua Funk, Music by, Rebecca Drysdale, Lyrics by, “Key & Peele”

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

Andre Allen, Technical Director, Tom Dowling, Tim Quigley, Phil Salanto, Rich York, Cameras, Paul Ranieri, Video Control, “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”

