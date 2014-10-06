Comedian Kevin Nealon Presents New Original Series ‘Laugh Lessons With Kevin Nealon’ Monday on AOL

Kevin Nealon is calling on his famous comedian friends to take on the hilarious and adorable challenge of teaching comedy to kids in the new AOL Original series “Laugh Lessons with Kevin Nealon”.

Executive produced by Kevin Nealon & Ellen DeGeneres, the 12-episode series asks the question – can comedy be taught to children? Featuring a group of kids age 6-9 in an unscripted classroom setting, “Laugh Lessons” hilariously conveys the art of comedy through the always-unfiltered eyes of a child. Watch as the mini comedians-in-training learn tips and tricks from some of the most entertaining minds in the business.

In the first episode, actor and comedian Adam Sandler teaches the kids that funny faces, fart jokes, and other childlike humor never grows old. In episode two, watch as stand-up and sitcom star George Lopez attempts to teach the kids humor through self-deprecation with a few good ethnic jokes thrown in. Late night queen Chelsea Handler is admittedly not a “kid person”, but in the third episode of the series, she takes on the task of teaching children a serious lesson on sarcasm. And in the fourth episode, Saturday Night Live legend Dana Carvey sits down with the kids to teach them his own iconic tools of the trade with a lesson in impressions and music in comedy.

“Laugh Lessons with Kevin Nealon” Airs Today on AOL On Originals. The show is produced by Telepictures and A Very Good Production (AVGP).