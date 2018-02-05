COMCAST'S DAVE WATSON TO SPEAK AT SCTE•ISBE-TUCK

FEB. 5, 2018 (Exton, PA)—Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast Cable and senior executive vice president of Comcast Corporation, will be a featured speaker during the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth, it was announced today by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), SCTE’s global brand, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), and Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth.

Watson will share his perspectives on the industry and leadership during a fireside chat and subsequent question-and-answer session with SCTE•ISBE-Tuck attendees on Monday, May 7. SCTE•ISBE-Tuck will be conducted Sunday, May 6 through Friday, May 11 on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover, N.H.

“Year in and year out, our fireside chat tradition of bringing C-level insights to attendees is among the most highly anticipated elements of the SCTE•ISBE-Tuck curriculum,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “We’re very grateful to Dave Watson for committing his time and energy to enrich the educational experience for the next generation of industry leaders.”

Watson, who will be joined at SCTE•ISBE-Tuck by Tony Werner, president, Technology and Product, for Comcast Cable, is responsible for all business aspects of Comcast’s cable operations. Previously, Watson served as chief operating officer where he drove the operating strategy and execution that have led the phenomenal growth of Comcast Cable into the nation’s largest ISP and one of the largest video providers. Watson was among several CEOs who were featured speakers at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec ExpoÒ 2017, in Denver.

Now in its eighth year, the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth attracts elite professionals who include senior directors, vice presidents, senior and executive vice presidents, and C-level executives from across the cable industry. The immersive curriculum offers opportunities for intensive learning and peer interaction for executives representing service providers, technology partners, industry associations, and other organizations. In 2017, its 62 attendees and 4.9 rating (out of a possible 5.0) tied records set in 2016 for attendees and student satisfaction. Applications for the SCTE•ISBE-Tuck program are available for qualified executives in the United States and abroad at http://www.scte.org/tuck.

Pat Esser, president of Cox Communications, was featured at the 2017 SCTE•ISBE-Tuck fireside chat. Previous guest lecturers have included Michael Powell, president and CEO of NCTA—The Internet & Television Association; Neil Smit, now Vice Chairman of Comcast Corporation; Michael Angelakis, now Chairman and CEO of Atairos and a Senior Advisor to the Executive Management Committee of Comcast Corporation; Balan Nair, now President and CEO of Liberty Global’s Latin American and Caribbean operations; Bob Stanzione, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of ARRIS; Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs®; and Jerry Kent, Chairman and CEO of Suddenlink prior to its acquisition by Altice. The late Glenn Britt, Chairman and CEO of Time Warner Cable, began the program’s tradition of industry guest lecturers in 2011.

The SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth is designed to help C-Level executives, vice presidents, and senior directors foster the leadership and critical-thinking skills needed to create and implement successful business and technology strategies. The program leverages the faculty and resources of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, which is consistently ranked among the world’s Top 10 business schools by Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, and U.S. News & World Report.

A complementary program, the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business, is a technically oriented curriculum that is geared toward high-potential, mid-level cable engineering and operations professionals. The 2018 SCTE•ISBE-Georgia Tech program will be conducted Monday through Thursday, March 12-15; information and applications are available at http://www.scte.org/georgiatech.

The SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute has enhanced the careers of more than 600 current and future leaders over the past seven years.