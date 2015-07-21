Comcast Wholesale Teams with Rovi to Deliver an Interactive Program Guide

Comcast Wholesale, a leading provider of digital content distribution services, and Rovi, a leader in discovery and personalization digital entertainment technology solutions, announced today the deployment of the ROVI DTA Guide to Comcast Wholesale’s HITS customers. The Rovi DTA Guide is an interactive program guide specifically for digital terminal adapters (DTAs) for both SD and HD signals. Comcast Wholesale’s HITS service is an MPEG-2 HD and SD cable distribution platform used to deliver linear content to cable operators of all sizes.

“We are excited to offer this robust interactive program guide solution from Rovi to our HITS customers on the NAS conditional access platform,” said Leslie Russell, Vice President for Comcast Wholesale. “DTAs allow operators to save bandwidth by eliminating the majority of their analog feeds. The Rovi guide will further enhance the viewer experience and offer new content discovery opportunities to customers using DTAs.”

“The Rovi DTA Guide is a comprehensive and feature-rich solution specifically designed for subscribers accessing digital content on analog televisions,” said Sarah Gaeta, Rovi’s Vice President of Product Management. “We are confident that HITS customers will find value in the guide and greater satisfaction in their viewing experiences and content discovery.”

The Rovi DTA Guide extends the experience of digital cable to subscribers that use analog televisions. It provides the interactive program guide along with detailed program information and parental controls for both HD and SD formats. The Rovi DTA guide is compatible with multiple hardware vendors and supports various types of remote control units.

The National Authorization Service (NAS) from Comcast Wholesale provides an economical conditional access solution to receive, process, control, and distribute digital video, audio and data services. The affordable headend management service supports multiple widely deployed set-top boxes and DTAs. Combined with HITS, these platforms enable expansion opportunities through decreased bandwidth usage, making way for new product and service offerings.

Rovi is leading the way to a more personalized entertainment experience. The company’s pioneering guides, metadata and recommendations continue to drive program search and navigation on millions of devices across the globe. With a new generation of cloud-based discovery capabilities and emerging solutions for interactive advertising and audience analytics, Rovi is enabling premier brands worldwide to increase their reach, drive consumer satisfaction and create a better entertainment experience across multiple screens. Rovi holds over 5,000 issued or pending patents worldwide and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Discover more about Rovi at Rovicorp.com.

Comcast Wholesale, a division of Comcast Cable, is in the business of pioneering simple solutions for our customers. Our complete approach reduces the complexities of distribution through advanced network architecture, an extensive distribution footprint, continuous innovation of digital technologies, and optimized media management for a broad range of content. Scalable from small independents to global companies, our service portfolio creates a clear path to technologies that let you do more and do more simply. To find out how to simplify your world, go to www.comcastwholesale.com.