Comcast’s Head of Multicultural Services, Javier Garcia to Spotlight What’s Trending for Hispanic Cable Consumers at the 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit Thursday, October 19, 2017

NEW YORK, NY (July 18, 2017) – How the cable TV industry now offers more value and services for Hispanic subscribers than ever before will be the key topic of a special one-on-one discussion and presentation at the 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit featuring Javier Garcia, Comcast Cable’s Senior Vice President and General Manager for Multicultural Services. Attendees of the Summit, presented by NewBay Media’s Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, will be treated to the unique perspective from the industry’s leader of what’s trending now, and what is on the horizon for Hispanic consumers of pay TV, video, phone and internet services.

Comcast Cable serves some of the largest Hispanic markets in the U.S. and therefore reaches a significant percentage of Latino television and internet households in America. The company has long been successful in its approach to attracting and retaining Latino consumers as their customers. This one-on-one conversation and presentation will offer fresh perspectives on the company’s latest strategies and upcoming initiatives to serve its growing number of Hispanics in their customer base.

Garcia is responsible for multicultural programming, as well as directing, designing and implementing Comcast’s multicultural services strategy across Xfinity’s Video, Internet, Voice and Home products. He drives the long-term product vision and strategy and collaborates with various Comcast divisions to develop competitive pricing, positioning and marketing strategies.

“Javier is a great addition to our line-up of featured speakers at this year’s Hispanic Television Summit,” said Louis Hillelson, Group Publisher and Vice President of NewBay Media’s Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. He continued, “Javier and his team at Comcast set the industry standard in so many ways. Our attendees will be able to get the latest trend information, fresh ideas, pricing strategies, and hopefully some inspiration for serving Hispanics.”

The 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, will be presented by NewBay Media’s Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News on Thursday October 19, 2017 at the Sheraton New York Hotel. The Summit is the most popular, and longest running annual event for executives in the business of television and video for Hispanic audiences, worldwide. It attracts nearly 500 executives from the U.S., Latin America and Europe. The Summit was created fifteen years ago, by Joe Schramm and has been produced for Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News every year since by the Schramm Marketing Group. This year, the Summit will be one of a series of conferences and events to be presented by NewBay Media during NYC Television Week, October 16-19, 2017.

To enjoy the early bird rate for this Summit, register by Monday, September 11, 2017 at https://nbmedia.swoogo.com/TVWEEK2017.

To learn more about the 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, visit www.hispanictvsummit.com.

About NEWBAY MEDIA

NewBay Media is positioned at the center of the world’s most dynamic industries — Music, AV/Pro Audio, Consumer Electronics/Gaming, Video & Broadcast and Education. We connect and inform millions of constituents in these industries through our award-winning content, integrated media capabilities and high-profile network-building and informative events. NewBay proudly serves some of the broadest B-to-B professional and music enthusiast communities in the world through over 35 print and digital publications, more than 35 integrated web and mobile applications, more than 60 e-newsletters, over 50 conferences and conventions, custom marketing services and e-commerce capabilities. Find out more at www.newbaymedia.com

About Schramm Marketing Group

Schramm is a marketing agency that specializes in multicultural and segmented marketing, ticket sales promotions, and producing conferences for the television and video industry. The company is recognized for its expertise in attracting large, sold-out crowds for international soccer and for driving pay TV subscription sales. They recently launched Fantastico.nyc where Latinos buy tickets online in Spanish. Schramm created and produces the Hispanic Television Summit as well as other internationally-recognized conferences. Schramm’s clients include the leading brands in sports, television, entertainment, telecommunications, and non-profits. For more information, visit www.schrammnyc.com