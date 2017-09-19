Comcast, Liberty Global, MidContinent Technologists Highlight Expert Lineup Set For Cable-Tec Expo Remote PHY Seminar

SEPT. 19, 2017 (Exton, PA)—Remote PHY architectures that can improve network performance and capacity, reduce costs, and increase operational simplicity for next-generation cable services will be the focus of a special seminar featuring leading operators and technology suppliers on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2017.

The morning event will feature a deep dive into the emerging architecture, spearheaded by leading technologists from Comcast, Liberty Global, Midcontinent Communications, and other industry innovators. During a series of individual presentations and panels, Remote PHY experts will discuss the rationale and benefits of the approach, technical specifications and capabilities, implementation approaches, and roadmaps and timelines for deployment.

The Remote PHY Seminar will be conducted from 7:30 AM until Noon in Rooms 401/402 of the Colorado Convention Center, in Denver, the venue for SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2017. A special addition to the Fall Technical Forum of workshops and educational sessions, the seminar is free to anyone who has an SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2017 Full Conference Pass.

The seminar will kick off and close with wide-ranging discussions of Remote PHY by a panel of prominent industry technology figures—Jorge Salinger, vice president, access architecture for Comcast; John Pederson, CTO of Midco; Phil Oakley, director, access platform engineering for Liberty Global—moderated by Leslie Ellis,Multichannel Newstechnology columnist and president of Ellis Edits. Topics will include the rationale, drivers, and use cases for Remote PHY, benefits of the architecture, and a discussion of Remote PHY, Passive HFC, and Full Duplex DOCSIS®, as well as an update on MSO trials and deployments.

In addition, the event will feature presentations fromthought leaders representing key industry technology suppliers, including:

Tom Cloonan, CTO–Network Solutions, ARRIS;

John Chapman, CTO, Cable, and Fellow, Cisco;

Asaf Matatyaou, Vice President, Solutions and Product Management, Cable Edge Business, Harmonic;

David Eckard, CTO, Fixed Networks, Nokia;

Jan Arieson, CTO, Technetix; and

Brian Kurtz, Cable Architect, Intel.

“MSOs are gearing up to take Remote PHY from field trials and small-scale rollouts this year to deployment at scale in 2018,” said Chris Bastian, senior vice president, engineering, and CTO of SCTE•ISBE. “Our Fall Technical Forum seminar has been structured to provide the essential information that operator and technology supplier workforce members require to accelerate industry-wide availability of RPHY.”

The industry’s leading conference and exposition, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expowill be conducted Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 20. The Opening General Session features a star-studded lineup of industry speakers, including keynote remarks by Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, and Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications, and a panel discussion on operations featuring three highly regarded executives —Debi Picciolo, senior vice president of operations, West Region for Charter Communications; Ed Marchetti, senior vice president of operations for Comcast’s Northeast Division; and Patricia Martin, vice president, service assurance for Cox—and moderated by Leslie Ellis, president of Ellis Edits andMultichannel Newstechnology columnist.

Expo Week begins on Monday, Oct. 16 with a One Day Immersion program at The Cable Center; the event is supported by the Emma Bowen Foundation and is designed to stimulate career opportunities for college students, recent graduates, and graduate-level candidates. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the agenda will feature the start of almost four-dozen technical workshops, as well as the Cable TV Pioneers Annual Banquet and Class of 2017 induction ceremonies. Other highlights of Cable-Tec Expo 2017 include an ongoing series of thought-leadership presentations at the Innovation Theater in the heart of the Exhibit Hall, an International Experience underscoring Expo’s growing importance within the global cable community, and the CORTEX Olympics recognizing workforce expertise. Terry Cordova, vice chairman, business development–network and technology services for Altice USA, and Jim Blackley, executive vice president, engineering and information technology for Charter Communications, are program co-chairs for Expo 2017.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology suppliers, and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction. In addition to learned presentations and technology-centric exhibits, Cable-Tec Expo features valuable learning, peer-to-peer interaction, and networking opportunities that are designed to prepare the technology workforce for the advent of future products and services.Registration and additional information on registration options are available at http://expo.scte.org.