Comcast and Gaiam TV Partner to Launch Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga

PHILADELPHIA, PA and BOULDER, CO, Jan. 12 -- Comcast and Gaiam TV, an innovator of online streaming yoga and inspirational video content, announced the launch of Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga, a subscription-based Video On Demand service providing Xfinity TV customers with access to premium yoga and fitness training directly on the TV.

Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga offers customers access to fitness programs from the world’s best yoga instructors and fitness trainers, including Jillian Michaels, Rodney Yee, Leslie Sansone and Shiva Rea.

"Consumers today are seeking specialized workouts and greater convenience to work out on their own terms. Our customers are constantly on the go, and need access to their fitness programming wherever they are and on any device,” said Andy Hunter, VP of Programming for Comcast Cable. “Gaiam TV’s comprehensive collection of programming is a great complement to our existing cross-platform Sports and Fitness On Demand programming, and this partnership represents another way we are innovating to deliver the content our customers want, when they want to watch it."

“We strive to offer our members the world’s best yoga and fitness content to keep them strong and centered every single day,” says Jaymi Bauer, Gaiam TV CMO. “Partnering with Comcast to make a premium selection of this content available to their vast subscriber base enables us to reach millions of people who might be searching for ways to stay fit and balanced in the convenience of their own home.”

With more than 100 programs available, Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga offers something for all fitness levels, interests and demographics. Program choices include cardio, pilates, yoga, meditation, pre and postnatal exercise, sculpting and toning, walking, circuit training and dance, as well as programs tailored for certain health conditions including arthritis and stress-related illnesses.

“We refer to yoga as a practice because it requires us to be always evolving and growing, yearning and learning while being patient with ourselves. To be able to guide people in their practice right where they are, even if they can’t be in the studio with me, gives me great joy,” says internationally renowned yoga instructor Rodney Yee. “I’m very proud to be a part of Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga.”

The collection of content will expand throughout the year, and is accessible via Xfinity TV Go mobile platforms. Xfinity TV Digital customers with Xfinity On Demand can subscribe to Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga for $6.99 per month. There will also be a collection of free content available On Demand, enabling customers to sample the programming.