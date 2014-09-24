Comcast AdDelivery Launches Solution for Inserting TV Ads into Both Linear and VOD TV Programming

Denver, Colo, Sept. 23 - The Comcast Wholesale™ division of Comcast Cable has developed a new solution to support advertising placements into both linear and video on demand (VOD) television programming. Accomplished by integrating the workflows of its Comcast AdDelivery™ and VOD content aggregation and delivery platforms, the new solution allows advertisers, their agencies, and creative shops to manage cross-platform advertising campaigns running in prior episodes of TV series that may be viewed via VOD as well using a single cloud-based web portal.

“Providing a full service solution for digital ad insertion across both linear and on demand is a valuable improvement for television advertising,” said Matt McConnell, Senior Vice President and General Manager Comcast Wholesale. “This brings the advertising community closer to its vision for an ‘Advertising Everywhere’ ad management solution for reaching TV audiences across all TV and Internet-based platforms and markets.”

By combining the resources of its advertising and VOD delivery operations, Comcast Wholesale can provide advertisers with an integrated ad management solution that taps into one of the industry’s largest platforms for reaching viewers of linear and on demand television programming.

Comcast AdDelivery currently supports more than 10,000 advertisers, agencies and post houses and distributes spot TV advertising directly into the traffic management systems used by most national and local, cable and broadcast outlets in North America as well as media reached by global ad delivery platforms.

Comcast Wholesale’s VOD content delivery platform distributes more than 20,000 hours of on demand video programming per month for over 275 content providers, providing a wide range of VOD services from one central location including content acquisition, transcoding, editing and distribution. The platform combines automated workflows and remote management capabilities for accelerating the delivery of VOD to designated MVPD (multichannel video programming distributor) markets with a highly skilled technical support team that can support rigorous quality assurance objectives.

About Comcast AdDelivery

Comcast AdDelivery, part of the Comcast Wholesale division’s portfolio of services, operates an automated video asset management solution that utilizes Comcast’s 100G fiber backbone for cost-effective, customizable and secure delivery of HD and SD television advertising spots. Comcast AdDelivery provides advertisers, agencies and post houses a fast, efficient and reliable method for managing and distributing video assets from postproduction to broadcast with distribution to national, regional and local media destinations across the U.S. More information may be found at www.comcastaddelivery.com.

About Comcast Wholesale

A division of Comcast, the Comcast Wholesale unit offers third party businesses access to services and technologies developed and proven by an industry leader, including Comcast AdDelivery and HITS® (Headend in the Sky). From content distribution and media management, to advertising delivery and IP services, the Comcast Wholesale services portfolio helps businesses launch new products and remain competitive through lower up-front investment, improved efficiency and faster time to market. More information about the range of Comcast Wholesale services may be found at www.comcastwholesale.com.

