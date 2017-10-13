The Colombian Telenovela, Vecinos, Takes Over Cubaplay

West Palm Beach, FL– October 13, 2017 –Cubaplay, the network that delivers top Cuban and Spanish-language entertainment through a wide variety of movies, telenovelas, shows, music videos, and documentaries, announced the network premiere of the critically-acclaimed Colombiantelenovela,Vecinos.

Starting Monday, October 16th, weekdays at 10 p.m. EST, theCubaplayaudience will be able to enjoy one of the most successfultelenovelasfrom Colombia,Vecinos. This fan-favorite production, tells the story of Oscar, a well-intentioned and humble man who is deeply in love with his neighbor Tatiana, despite the fact they come from two very different social backgrounds. However, his life takes a big turn after unexpectedly winning the lotto. Under the impression that Tatiana will never fall for a man like him, he starts dating a beautiful woman who is only after his money. In time, Oscar discovers that money doesn’t necessarily solve all problems and that love might have been closer than he thought.

“We are excited to bringVecinosto theCubaplayscreen and introduce our audience to new and exciting programming from Latin America,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Its comedic touch, along with stellar performances, madeVecinosa big success in Colombia, leading the local charts throughout its production.”

Featuring a star-packed cast, including Robinson Díaz and Flora Martínez,Vecinos, is a Caracol Televisión production, directed by talented filmmakers such as Germán Porras and Anselmo Calvo. Cubaplay will air all 209, hour-long episodes. The final episode is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, August 8th, 2018.

Cubaplayis owned and operated by Olympusat, and it’s currently available on Cablevision Optimum, Charter Spectrum, and VEMOX™.

For more information onCubaplay’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cubaplaytv.comandvemox.com.