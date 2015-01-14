College Football Playoff National Championship is the Most-Watched, Highest-Rated College Football Game Ever on Spanish-Language Television

ESPN Deportes’ telecast of the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T -- Ohio State’s 42-20 victory over Oregon – is the most-watched, highest-rated college football game ever on Spanish-language television. The game averaged a 0.9 Hispanic household and 229,000 Hispanic P+2 viewers

The Championship game also broke record as the highest-rated and most-watched football game ever on ESPN Deportes – surpassing MNF’s Bears vs. Cowboys on Dec. 9, 2013 (0.7 Hispanic household rating, 174,000 P+2 viewers).

A total of 1.9 million Hispanic P+2 viewers tuned in to ESPN Deportes over the seven College Football Playoff games’ telecasts. Other record breaking audience includes the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal on Jan. 1st, which delivered the second highest-rated and most-watched college football game ever on ESPN Deportes and Spanish-language television among Hispanic Households. The game between Alabama and Ohio State delivered a 0.5 Hispanic Household US rating and 110,000 Hispanic viewers (P+2), surpassing the 2014 National Championship game Auburn vs. Florida State (0.4 Hispanic Household US rating).

ESPN Deportes’ coverage of college football is up +50% over last year among Hispanic Household US ratings and up +44% among Hispanic Household impressions. This is the second straight year of ratings growth since ESPN Deportes began airing the bowl games along with the National Championship in 2013.