‘The Colbert Report' Is Going to DC!

NEW YORK, December 3, 2014 – As Stephen Colbert announced on last night’s show, The Colbert Nation is heading back to the nation’s capital! This special episode, “Stephen Colbert Presents: Mr. Colbert Goes to Washington D.C. Ya Later, Legislator: Partisan is Such Sweet Sorrow: A Colbert Victory Lap, ‘014,” will broadcast from George Washington University’s Lisner Auditorium and air on Monday, December 8 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Said Colbert, “Washington has been the Report’s second home, and I will be returning on Monday to show it the same affection the British did in 1812.”

Tickets to the December 8th taping are only available to GW students.

