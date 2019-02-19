Cobalt Iron and Tech Data Partner to Extend Access to Smart, Secure, Automated Data Protection

LAWRENCE, Kansas, and BRACKNELL, Berkshire, U.K. — Feb. 19, 2019 — Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of enterprise data protection SaaS, and Tech Data Corporation, a global technology distributor, today announced a distribution partnership for Cobalt Iron products, including the company's Adaptive Data Protection (ADP) SaaS enterprise backup solution, throughout the United Kingdom.

"As we continue to expand the Cobalt Iron footprint in the U.K. market, Tech Data will be a valuable partner in addressing customer and partner demand for next-generation automated and analytics-driven data protection," said Mark Ward, chief operating officer at Cobalt Iron. "Tech Data has both an impressive reputation and extensive reach in these markets, and we look forward to working together to drive business partners' awareness of the benefits that smart, secure, automated data protection everywhere brings to the enterprise."

Tech Data is a world-leading end-to-end technology distributor, and the company offers not only a broad portfolio of products, services, and solutions, but also the specialized skills and expertise in next-generation technologies that enable channel partners to bring innovative products and solutions to market.

The new partnership between the two companies will make Cobalt Iron products and solutions even more visible and accessible to business partners in the U.K., enabling them to deliver increased cost savings, simpler operations, and greater flexibility in providing expansive data-protection environments to their end-user customers

Cobalt Iron ADP enables partners to deliver a cloud-based backup-as-a-service leveraging the most intelligent analytics and automation. The solution modernizes backup, delivering the features and scale of enterprise data protection along with the flexibility and economics of cloud consumption. ADP also eliminates complexity, reduces management, scales easily from terabytes to exabytes, and provides the simplicity absent in today's backup technologies and tools.

Ian Jeffs, business unit director — Data Center, at Tech Data U.K., said: "The addition of Cobalt Iron to our next-generation solutions portfolio means we can give resellers an opportunity to address the rapidly evolving backup needs of enterprise customers who are moving to hybrid and highly distributed infrastructures. As a trusted advisor to the channel, Tech Data has a key role to play in enabling partners and MSPs to deliver intelligent, automated solutions and thus increase customer satisfaction and grow their revenues and margin opportunities."

More information about Cobalt Iron and its products and technologies is available at www.cobaltiron.com. Additional information about Tech Data is available at www.techdata.com.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. The company was founded in 2013 to fundamentally change the way the world thinks about data protection. Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture. By leveraging the cloud, Cobalt Iron reduces overall capex by more than 50 percent while eliminating backup failures and inefficiencies. Processing more than 7 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Cobalt Iron delivers modern enterprise data protection for enterprise customers.

