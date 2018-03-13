Cobalt Director of Technology, Dr. Ciro Noronha, to Present Results of Low-Latency Internet Transmission Tests at 2018 NAB Show

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — March 13, 2018 — Cobalt Digital today announced that Director of Technology Dr. Ciro Noronha will present a paper titled "A Study of Protocols for Low-Latency Video Transport Over the Internet" at the 2018 NAB Show as part of the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference. The 20-minute presentation will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in North Hall Meeting Room N256 at 9:20 a.m. on April 12.



Given today's connection speeds, broadcasters can use the Internet as a low-cost contribution link. In order to make this happen, however, one has to deal with the packet losses inherent in Internet transmission, and the techniques to do so all introduce some level of latency. This paper investigates two such techniques: selective retransmission (also known as ARQ) and SMPTE-2022 FEC. Using an encoder/decoder pair, Dr. Noronha and co-author Juliana Noronha will describe results of lab tests using a network simulator specifically designed to analyze the two protocols, as well as results from an Internet link between locations in California and Illinois. They will also offer guidelines for implementing cost-effective video contribution links over the Internet.



"This session will be most useful for broadcasters that are considering the Internet as a low-cost contribution link but are concerned with latency and reliability," said Ciro Noronha, who holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. "This work is timely because the Video Services Forum has started a working group called RIST — Reliable Internet Stream Transport — specifically to standardize such a protocol. We've already presented a portion of this work to the working group as a contribution."



