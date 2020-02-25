Cobalt® Digital’s NAB Line-up Led by New Card-Based Router Series, Mini openGear® Frame and Re-clocking DAs with 4K Support

Champaign, IL – February 17, 2020 -- Cobalt® Digital, designer and manufacturer of award-winning edge devices for live video production and master control, and a founding partner in the openGear® initiative, will feature a line-up of openGear compatible products at NAB 2020 that will highlight a new card-based router series that takes flexibility to a new level, a mini frame that answers the industry need for a space-saving chassis but doesn’t compromise functionality and can be operated remotely, and a range of distribution amplifiers that answer the rise of 4K with the ability to distribute 12G-SDI signals within a Rackspace. The new solutions will be demonstrated alongside Cobalt’s entire platform that is designed to help Broadcasters transition to IP, 4K, HDR, the cloud, and beyond.

9942-RTR Series – Exclusive openGear® card-based scalable router solution

Cobalt’s new 9942-RTR series of 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI routers provide a high-density card-based solution for openGear® with a design specifically optimized for 12G support that fits in a compact 2RU frame. Unprecedented flexibility, ease-of-use and seamless integration make the series exclusive within the platform.

In addition to standard openGear DashBoard™ support, the series offers built-in Ethernet ports for IP-based protocols such as Cobalt’s ReFLEX and SW-P-08. The 9942-RTR also offers serial and GPIO interfaces.

The routers are available in 24x24 and 12x12.

BBG-1300-FR – A mini openGear® frame when space is an issue

Cobalt will introduce a mini frame that fills a need when space is an issue and functionality can’t be compromised. The BBG-1300-FR is a 1/3 rack width 1RU openGear® compatible frame capable of housing up to two cards. A built-in network card is Included with the chassis allowing openGear cards to be controlled and monitored in DashBoard™. This truly miniaturized openGear 3.0 chassis features looping reference, redundant power supplies, and support for high-power delivery (60W usable).

Using the 1RU tray mount, up to three BBG-1300-FR units can fit onto a single 1 RU - perfect for high-density installations when a 2RU frame is not feasible. The BBG-1300 can be employed in remote locations as a standalone when a full-size 2RU 22 slot openGear frame is not required. The integrated LCD buttons and control knob makes status monitoring and network setup a breeze.

Distribution Amplifiers -- 4K Distribution that goes beyond limits

Cobalt will be highlighting a series of distribution amplifiers that distributes 12G-SDI signals within a

Rackspace in response to the rising demand for 4K. The new 9915DA-1x16-12G 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI 1x16 Reclocking Distribution Amplifier supports an input channel which is distributed to 16 DA outputs. The 9915DA-1x16-12G also offers optional SFP support for fiber input and DA outputs.

Cobalt’s 9915DA-2x16-XPT-12G is a 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD Quad-Channel Multi-Rate Reclocking DA with x4 Output Crosspoint that supports two input channels which can be crosspoint-routed up to 16 DA outputs.

The Cobalt 9915DA-4x16-XPT-12G 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD Quad-Channel Multi-Rate Reclocking DA features the same x4 Output Crosspoint but supports four input channels which can also be crosspoint-routed to up to 16 DA outputs.

The 9915DA-4x16-XPT-12G and 9915-2x16-XPT-12G both include optional SFP support to expand the signal reach beyond the limits of coaxial connections.

“Introducing advanced, practical and affordable solutions at NAB is a Cobalt traditional,” explained Chris Shaw, Cobalt’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “This year is no exception. We’ve listened to our customers and developed products that focus on the increasing adaptation of 4K; the trend to save space with high-functioning, compact units; and the overall migration to IP, HDR and operation in the Cloud.”

