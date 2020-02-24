Cobalt Digital’s Multi-Faceted Participation at VidTrans20 Includes Presentations, Demonstrations and One-on-One Meetings

Company executive VP of engineering, Dr. Ciro Noronha adds expertise to RIST panel and tackles SL-HDR1 in a session, and Cobalt gear supports multi-vendor Interop demos

Los Angeles, CA - February 24, 2020 — Cobalt Digital is taking on numerous roles at VidTrans20 Annual Conference and Expo. The provider of a best-of-breed interoperability signal processing platform is supporting the annual event by providing gear for multi-vendor demos focusing on Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) in the Interop area and holding one-on-one meetings in its booth to discuss the benefits of RIST Main Profile with attendees. Cobalt’s executive vp of engineering, Dr. Ciro Noronha is also presenting a session entitled “Bit-Rate Evaluation of Compressed HDR using SL-HDR1”and participating in a RIST Panel Discussion with other industry experts. VidTrans20 is being held at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Los Angeles, CA, February 25 to 27.

Hosted by the Video Services Forum (VSF), VidTrans provides an opportunity for television professionals to explore the latest IP media technologies and speak directly with key technology providers and users from around the world. The theme of this year’s conference, “Delivering the Benefits of IP for Media Production”, focuses on innovative types of IP networking and video technologies and includes multi-vendor demonstrations of RIST Main Profile, which builds on the features of the RIST Simple Profile in a vendor-independent way.

Approximately a dozen technology providers are participating in the live interoperability demonstrations of the RIST protocol on-site and via the public Internet. Real-time, contribution-quality video streams are being exchanged securely, with top-of-the-line encryption over the public Internet between Marina del Rey and eight remote locations around the world using the upcoming VSF TR-06-02 RIST Main Profile. The demonstrations are using Cobalt’s 9971 multiviewer to combine broadcast quality signals via secured RIST Main Profile tunnels and then are using a Cobalt 9992-ENC to publish the content in 4K to YouTube in real time.

