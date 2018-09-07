Cobalt Digital to Host RIST Protocol Demo at IBC2018

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Sept. 7, 2018 — During the IBC2018 show in Amsterdam, Cobalt Digital (Stand 10.B44) will host a demonstration of the Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) specification, created by the Video Services Forum (VSF) to serve as a common industry specification for low-latency video contribution over the internet. The first version of the new specification, the RIST Simple Profile, is nearing completion, and members of the VSF RIST working group have used Cobalt Digital equipment to demonstrate the protocol in action.

RIST members from all over the world have been streaming content over the internet to a bank of Cobalt 9990-DEC-MPEG decoders at Cobalt headquarters in Champaign, Illinois. The resulting feeds have been combined into a mosaic using the Cobalt 9970-QS multiviewer and published to YouTube using the Cobalt 9223 encoder. The demo will be available until the IBC2018 show closes on Sept. 18.

"RIST was created by a panel of experts from multiple companies, and it has benefited greatly from their combined experience," said Ciro Noronha, director of technology, Compression Division, at Cobalt Digital. "The RIST protocol ensures basic interoperability while allowing each company to innovate. As a result, broadcasters are no longer tied to products from a single company and can choose the best devices for each application."

The new RIST protocol will play a critical role in bringing interoperability to the many current and future products engineered to support RIST. Strong industry support for RIST means greater choice and flexibility for broadcasters, which benefit from the cost savings of using the internet for contribution feeds and from the freedom to mix and match products from different vendors as needed.

"Cobalt Digital is a strong supporter of open standards," added Noronha. "We look forward to showcasing at IBC2018 the value that the RIST Simple Profile and future versions of RIST will bring to broadcast applications."

More information on the RIST Activity Group is available at vsf.tv/RIST.shtml. More information about Cobalt Digital and its products is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

About The Video Services Forum

Founded in 1997, the Video Services Forum (VSF) is an international association composed of service providers, users and manufacturers dedicated to interoperability, quality metrics and education for video networking technologies. The organization's activities include providing forums to identify issues involving the development, engineering, installation, testing and maintenance of video networking technologies; exchanging non-proprietary information to promote the development of video networking technology and to foster the resolution of issues common to the video services industry; and promoting interoperability by contributing to and supporting development of standards by national and international standards bodies. Visit VSF online at vsf.tv/.

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear® initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt's Blue Box Group™ line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion and signal transport tasks. The company's multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

