Cobalt Digital Promotes Suzana Brady and Bob Nicholas to Vice President Positions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Jan. 11, 2017 -- Cobalt Digital today announced two promotions. Suzana Brady has been promoted to vice president of North and South American sales, and Bob Nicholas is now vice president of international sales.

"Our organization has shifted to a more tiered management team. This structure allows us to make quicker decisions, focus more on specific issues, and ultimately accomplish more to achieve the growth we're after. These promotions are part of that new structure," said Bob McAlpine, CEO of Cobalt Digital. "Suzana offers great organizational skills along with many years of broadcast sales and fluency in multiple languages. Meanwhile, Bob's knowledge of a very large region of the world and his experience in dealing with international clients make him an ideal choice to continue growing this market. They are both perfectly suited to lead our sales efforts throughout the world."

Brady came to Cobalt from ImmediaTV, which Cobalt acquired in September 2016. She has a master's degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree in engineering. Brady has worked at the vice-president level in several broadcast and telecom companies. Brady is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nicholas has been with Cobalt for six years as the director of international sales and business development. During his tenure, he has introduced the international community to Cobalt and openGear(R) products and has built a solid base of dealers and accounts -- a particularly difficult and time-consuming task. Nicholas is based in Cambridge, U.K.

Both Brady and Nicholas report to McAlpine.

Suzana Brady, Vice President of North and South American Sales at Cobalt Digital

Bob Nicholas, Vice President of International Sales at Cobalt Digital

