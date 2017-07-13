Cobalt Digital at IBC2017

NEW FAST-Stream OTT

Making its debut at IBC2017 is a new Cobalt system that combines frame-accurate SCTE 104 trigger (FAST) insertion with enhanced HLS SCTE 35 streaming on a single platform. Built for the openGear(R) terminal gear platform, the FAST-Stream system is a comprehensive solution for providing baseband SDI signals and HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) streams with frame-accurate boundary points, complete with the SCTE 35 metadata contained in the associated manifest file. Applications range from URL address insertion for targeted ad replacement to embedded DRM for distributing protected content. The FAST-STREAM OTT system interfaces with automation and uses timestamps to insert metadata frame-accurately into baseband SDI before encoding the stream in high-quality H.264 for meeting sophisticated digital program insertion (DPI) delivery requirements in real time.



Image Link:http://www.wallstcom.com/Cobalt/Cobalt_FAST-STREAM-OTT.png

Image Caption: FAST-STREAM OTT









NEW 9934-AUD-PRO 3G/HD/SD-SDI Advanced Audio Processor

Cobalt's latest broadcast-audio processor will be on display at IBC2017. The AUD-PRO represents the ultimate in integrated audio processing and encoding and is built on Cobalt's award-winning and widely deployed 3G/HD/SD-SDI Analog and AES Audio Embedder/De-embedder. The hardware supports multiple accelerated DSP features that can be added in the field, including Linear Acoustic UPMAX upmixing and Dolby E, AC-3, and E-AC-3 decoding and encoding. Adding Dolby Real-Time Loudness Leveling (RTLL) makes the AUD-PRO a complete broadcast-audio processing solution.





NEW 9902-UDX-DSP-CI Channel Integrator

Cobalt's 9902-UDX-DSP-CI Channel Integrator, a 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS up/down/cross-converter provides the signal conversion and processing tool set required to conform input analog and digital audio and video signals and their associated metadata to meet sophisticated content- and channel-delivery requirements. Enhanced video processing includes broadcast-quality up/down/cross-conversion with noise reduction and detail enhancement. Standards conversion between 50 hertz and 59.94/60 hertz-based video standards makes the 9902-UDX-DSP-CI perfect for rentals and international signal aggregators and distributors in the OTA, cable, DBS, and OTT markets. Channel Integrator audio features include analog and AES audio embedding and de-embedding with multiple mixers and per-channel delay. Optional Linear Acoustic upmixing, Dolby decoding and encoding (E, AC-3, E-AC-3), and Dolby Real-Time Loudness Leveling (RTLL) make the Channel Integrator a single point of command and control for the toughest audio-processing jobs.



Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/Cobalt/Cobalt_Channel-Integrator.png

Image Caption: 9902-UDX-DSP-CI Channel Integrator



NEW 9971-MV-4K Series 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI UHD Multiviewers

Also on display at IBC2017 will be Cobalt's new 9971-MV-4K Series UHD multiviewers with 12G-SDI support. The multiviewers' UHD 3840 x 2160 output is available via 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 concurrently, making them a cost-effective means of leveraging professional and widely available consumer-grade 4K monitors. This makes more pixel space available to source signals while maintaining as much original picture information as possible.



For maximum flexibility in system design, two models are available. The 9971-MV6-4K accepts six 12G-SDI inputs, with an order-time option to add four HDMI 2.0 inputs to the mix. For larger system requirements, the 9971-MV18-4K supports up to 18 12G-SDI inputs and will drive two independent UHD display outputs. The multiviewer modules are cascadable, which means users can expand the system as 4K production and broadcast become widely adopted. Support for native ST 2022-6 and 2110 uncompressed audio and video over IP is planned for introduction in the fourth quarter.





NEW 9904-UDX-4K 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI UHD Up/Down/Cross-Converter

Visitors to Cobalt's stand at IBC2017 will see the new 9904-UDX-4K 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI UHD up/down/cross-converter and frame synchronizer designed for openGear(R) frames. The 9904 can up-convert 3G/HD to UHD1 3840 x 2160, providing either quad 3G-SDI-based square division or two-sample interleave formats, as well as single-wire ST 2082 12G-SDI. The unit can also perform the reverse in down-converter mode and has two HDMI 2.0 outputs for cost-efficient monitoring. In the fourth quarter, Cobalt plans to introduce options for high dynamic range (HDR) as well as ST 2022-6 and 2110 uncompressed audio and video over IP.





NEW BBG-DA-12G-1X6 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI UHD Throwdown Distribution Amplifier

Cobalt will introduce the new BBG-DA-12G-1X6 brick form-factor UHD distribution amplifier to the European market at IBC2017. With its superb cable-length performance of 100 meters over Belden 1694 cable at 12G-SDI, the unit is a problem-solving tool. The 12G-SDI reclocking capability makes this distribution amplifier unit a great inline repeater for problematic cable runs or third-party equipment, and it can be powered via the included power supply or USB. When connected to the included BBGConfig USB monitoring and control software, the unit will display an eye-pattern view that can assist with basic troubleshooting.





NEW Compression Product Feature Enhancements

Cobalt's compression products division has developed useful new features for the company's popular line of MPEG encoders and decoders, which will be on display at IBC2017. These enhancements include the +RTP/ARQ license option that enables Automatic Repeat request (ARQ), which greatly enhances performance when streaming over the internet or otherwise unstable networks. Unlike SMPTE Forward Error Correction (FEC), the +RTP/ARQ technology doesn't use unnecessary overhead to accommodate potential packet loss. It requests only actual unreceived packets to be resent, which keeps the stream bit rate as economical as possible. Another key feature on display will be Cobalt's support for SMPTE 2038 VANC transport. This industry standard provides the ability to carry ancillary data packets in the MPEG-2 transport stream. Example applications include RS serial data transport and VANC timecode.





Company Quote:



"Our aim is to continually create new products and upgrades that make the end user's job easier, and we've been hard at work doing that since last year's show. IBC2017 visitors will get an up-close look at our latest innovations, and as always, we're looking forward to their feedback."

-- Robert McAlpine, CEO, Cobalt Digital



IBC2017 Preview

Cobalt Digital

Stand 10.B44



Company Overview



Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear(R) initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt's Blue Box Group(TM) line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion and signal transport tasks. The company's multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.



