Cobalt Digital at IBC2016

IBC2016 Show Preview

Cobalt Digital

Stand 10.B44

Cobalt Digital will highlight new tools to assist in monetizing content, including the new +SCTE104-FAST option that adds frame-accurate DPI trigger insertion to the already extreme flexibility and density of the openGear(R) and BBG-1000 Series of audio, video, and data signal processors. The ANC-MON series of ancillary data decode and display products has enhanced signal monitoring and logging capabilities that allow Cobalt to offer an end-to-end system for broadcast metadata management.

New Fiber-Optic and SDI-Over-IP SMPTE 2022-6 openGear(R) Cards

9991-SDI-to-IP-10GE and 9991-IP-to-SDI-10GE Series Cards

Visitors to IBC2016 will be the first to see Cobalt Digital s new 9991-SDI-to-IP-10GE and 9991-IP-to-SDI-10GE Series cards for the openGear(R) platform. These 3G/HD/SD-SDI SMPTE 2022-6 encapsulators and de-encapsulators offer AES/analog audio embedding and de-embedding, and they interface to 10GigE equipment over fiber.

9433-EMDE Series Fiber-Optic Audio Embedder/De-embedder Cards

New at IBC2016 will be the 9433-EMDE Series openGear(R) fiber-optic audio embedder and de-embedder products, which will be available in a single-channel, unidirectional EO/OE configuration and a dual-channel, bidirectional EOOE transport solution. The latter version will provide bidirectional extension of two 3G/HD/SD-SDI video signals and multiple analog and AES audio signals over two fibers. When paired with the +DT licensing option, the card set will also provide bidirectional serial data and GPIO connectivity, which can be used for remote PTZ camera control and signal backhaul.

9410DA Fiber Cards

Also new at IBC2016 will be the 9410DA Series of 3G/HD/SD-SDI single-channel, dual-channel, and transceiver fiber cards, which provide up to 40 channels of 3G/HD/SD-SDI extension in just two rack units. Even with such high signal density, the 9410 card modules include several distribution amplifier outputs on both the transmit and receive sides of the link.

9415DA-SFP Video SFP Cards

On display at IBC2016 will be the 9415-SFP Series, a set of dual-path fiber transport cards with an external SFP cage on the rear module. This arrangement allows the user to pull the openGear(R) card out from the front of the chassis while keeping the SFP and cabling in place. The user can also hot-swap the SFP module from the rear for maintenance or to repurpose the card for different signal types. This flexible SFP design supports 3G/HD/SD-SDI single-channel, dual-channel, and transceiver modes.

New openGear(R) SDI Routers and Signal Processors

9941-RTR Series Router Cards

At IBC2016, Cobalt Digital will present a new series of compact 3G/HD/SD-SDI multirate router cards for openGear(R). Designed to complement Cobalt s wide range of terminal gear solutions, these modular router cards will be available in 12 x 4, 12 x 12, and 24 x 24 configurations for 3G-SDI requirements. The 12 x 4 matrix will also be available in a 12G-SDI version.

9934-AUD-PRO

On display at IBC2016 will be the new 9934-AUD-PRO. This card represents the next generation of Cobalt s widely deployed 3G/HD/SD-SDI AES/analog audio embedder/de-embedder with advanced mixing, loudness processing, and Dolby integration.

New Blue Box Group(TM) (BBG) SDI-Over-IP and Fiber-Optic Throwdown Converters

MK2: The Next Generation of Fiber-Optic BBG Converter Boxes

IBC2016 will mark the European debut of version MK2, the second generation of Cobalt Digital s popular Blue Box Group(TM) (BBG) fiber-optic interface converter boxes. The MK2 version of the BBG units supports Cobalt s BBGConfig software GUI for setup and status monitoring over USB. The following throwdown fiber-conversion products will be on display at the show:



- BBG-SDI-to-IP-10GE 3G/HD/SD-SDI-to-SMPTE 2022-6 IP Encapsulator

- BBG-IP-to-SDI-10GE 3G/HD/SD-SDI-to-SMPTE 2022-6 IP De-encapsulator

- BBG-EO-MK2 Single 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Transmitter

- BBG-OE-MK2 Single 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Receiver

- BBG-2EO-MK2 Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Transmitter

- BBG-2OE-MK2 Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Receiver

- BBG-EOOE-MK2 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Transceiver

- BBG-SFP-SXH External Access Video SFP 3G/HD/SD-SDI Transmit or Receive with Stereo Analog Audio and HDMI Outputs

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Cobalt/CobaltDigital-BBGMK2FiberOpticTransceiver.png

Photo Caption: Cobalt Digital BBG-EOOE-MK2 Fiber-Optic Transceiver

Updates and Enhancements to Existing Products

9922-2FS Dual-Channel Frame-Sync and Signal-Processing Platform

The 9922-2FS brought home a Best-of-Show award from the 2016 NAB Show for its density-to-function ratio and innovative list of optional features. IBC2016 visitors will see some new and enhanced options for the 2FS, including:

+T-SLATE -- "Trouble Slate" intelligent air path protection and image replacement system.

+LOGO -- Logo inserter option. Cobalt can support up to 40 paths of branding in just two rack units.

+SCTE104 -- In addition to the basic DPI message insertion that this option already provides, the option now offers SCTE104 reading and auto-response. Users can set up presets to recall or define actions to occur when a specified SCTE104 message is received.

+SCTE104-FAST Provides frame-accurate SCTE104 insertion into SDI per SMPTE 2010. DPI message and Insertion Timestamp data is sent to the inserter via XML which references to either UTC or Timecode to perform the frame-accurate insertion.

+ANC -- Ancillary data insertion and extraction option for SDI signals that now supports multicast IP.

+EAS -- Emergency alert crawl generator and program audio mixer.

+TTS -- Text-to-speech automatic voice-over generator.

New Features for the 9970-QS and BBG-1070-QS Multiviewers

Cobalt Digital has added new capabilities to its 9970-QS openGear(R) multiviewer card and corresponding Blue Box Group(TM) BBG-1070-QS stand-alone multiviewer. Both products now allow users to upload a user-definable background image for customized looks with the ability to capture full-resolution (up to 1080p) still-frame images from the multiviewer s output for remote viewing backhaul over TCP/IP.

Additional enhancements include new DashBoard(TM) GUI optimizations that greatly reduce the time required to set up large cascade system designs, and native support for Lawo s theWALL control application. This integrated solution provides intuitive operation of large multiviewer systems and is the perfect package for production and broadcast applications of all sizes. Cobalt will demonstrate the Lawo integration at IBC2016 on stand 10.B44, where Cobalt staff will use theWALL app to control a QS Series multiviewer system.

About Cobalt

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear(R) initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt s Blue Box Group(TM) line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 3G/HD/SD conversion and signal transport tasks. The company s multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed by a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

