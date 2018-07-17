Cobalt Digital at IBC2018

9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI Up/Down/Cross-Converter

At IBC2018, Cobalt will demonstrate the 9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI up/down/cross-converter, which is now shipping. The 9904-UDX-4K is Cobalt’s latest generation of advanced image and audio processors for the openGear platform. The base card provides quad 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI I/O with SDI muxing and demuxing and up/down/cross-conversion. Options include RGB color correction and SDR-to-HDR up-mapping via Technicolor’s HDR Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) processing.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Cobalt/CobaltDigital-9904-UDX-4K.png

Photo Caption: Cobalt Digital 9904-UDX-4K Up/Down/Cross-Converter

9971-MV18-4K Multiviewer

Also on display at IBC2018 will be Cobalt’s new 9971-MV18-4K series of openGear multiviewers. These multiviewers support the latest signal types with a high-density modular design that can be expanded as required. The MV18 is equipped with 18 4K 12G-SDI auto-detect inputs, which can be scaled as needed across a full 3840x2160 UHD raster output.

Photo Link:

Photo Caption: Cobalt Digital 9971-MV18-4K Multiviewer

9992-ENC-4K-HEVCH.265 UHD Streaming Encoder

IBC2018 will be the stage for Cobalt’s new 9992-ENC-4K-HEVC H.265 Streaming Encoder for openGear. The platform supports Quad 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI inputs and is also configurable as a multichannel encoder (up to four channels) for 1080p60 signals and below using MPEG-2, H.264, or HEVC with all channels using the same compression standard.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Cobalt/CobaltDigital-9992-ENC-4K-HEVC.png

Photo Caption: Cobalt Digital 9992-ENC-4K-HEVC Multichannel Streaming Encoder

OG-PC Computer Card

The new Cobalt Digital OG-PC is an x86 computer on an openGear card. Representing a unique approach to terminal gear system design, the OG-PC takes full advantage of the redundant power and cooling features of the openGear frame. Meanwhile, its modular form factor saves on rack space by replacing bulky 1-RU PCs. This innovative new product will be on display at IBC2018.

9914DA-4Q-12G

Cobalt will introduce the new 9914DA-4Q-12G distribution amplifier designed for SMPTE ST-2082 single wire UHD signal replication and transmission. Similar in design to the popular 9910DA-4Q-3G products, the unit is highly configurable and supports quad 1x4, dual 1x8, or full 1x16 modes of operation.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt's Blue Box Group™ line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion and signal transport tasks. The company's multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

