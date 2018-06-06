Cobalt Digital at 2018 NAB Shanghai

9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI Up/Down/Cross-Converter

At the 2018 NAB Shanghai Show, Cobalt will demonstrate the award-winning 9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI up/down/cross-converter, which is now shipping. The 9904-UDX-4K-12G is Cobalt’s latest generation of advanced image and audio processors for the openGear® platform. The base card provides quad 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI I/O with SDI muxing and demuxing and up/down/cross-conversion. Options include RGB color correction and SDR-to-HDR up-mapping via Technicolor’s HDR Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) processing.

Photo Caption: Cobalt Digital 9904-UDX-4K-12G Up/Down/Cross-converter

9971-MV18-4K Multiviewer

Also on display at the 2018 NAB Shanghai Show will be Cobalt’s new 9971-MV18-4K series of openGear® multiviewers. These multiviewers support the latest signal types with a high-density modular design that can be expanded as required. The MV18 is equipped with 18 4K 12G-SDI auto-detect inputs, which can be scaled as needed across a full 3840 x 2160 UHD raster output.

Photo Caption: Cobalt Digital 9971-MV18-4K Multiviewer

OG-PC Computer Card

The new, award-winning Cobalt Digital OG-PC is an x86 computer on an openGear® card. Representing a unique approach to terminal-gear system design, the OG-PC takes full advantage of the redundant power and cooling features of the openGear frame. Meanwhile, its modular form factor saves on rack space by replacing bulky 1RU PCs. This innovative new product will be on display at the 2018 NAB Shanghai Show.

9902-UDX-DSP-CI Channel Integrator

Cobalt’s 9902-UDX-DSP-CI Channel Integrator, a 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS up/down/cross-converter, provides the signal-conversion and processing tool set required to conform input analog and digital audio and video signals — and their associated metadata — to meet sophisticated content- and channel-delivery requirements. Enhanced video processing includes broadcast-quality up/down/cross-conversion with noise reduction and detail enhancement. Standards conversion between 50 hertz and 59.94/60 hertz-based video standards makes the 9902-UDX-DSP-CI perfect for rentals and international signal aggregators and distributors in the OTA, cable, DBS, and OTT markets. Channel Integrator audio features include analog and AES audio embedding and de-embedding with multiple mixers and per-channel delay. Optional Linear Acoustic upmixing, Dolby decoding and encoding (E, AC-3, E-AC-3), and Dolby Real-Time Loudness Leveling (RTLL) make the Channel Integrator a single point of command and control for the toughest audio processing jobs.

Image Caption: Cobalt Digital 9902-UDX-DSP-CI Channel Integrator

9992-ENC-4K-HEVC H.265 UHD Streaming Encoder

The 2018 NAB Shanghai Show will be the stage for Cobalt’s new 9992-ENC-4K-HEVC H.265 Streaming Encoder for openGear®. The platform supports Quad 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI inputs and couples Cobalt’s HEVC video-encoding technology with the company’s popular range of uncompressed audio and video processing features including frame synching, noise reduction, and advanced audio processing.

Photo Caption: Cobalt Digital 9992-ENC-4K-HEVC Multichannel Broadcast Streaming Encoder

Visit Cobalt Digital at 2018 NAB Shanghai in Stand K01 With PESA

Cobalt Digital Quotes:

"Cobalt's presence in the Chinese market has greatly increased in the last few years, and our strategic partnership with PESA continues to open doors for both companies." — Bob Nicholas, Vice President of International Sales

"We are happy to support the NAB as it expands its worldwide presence. Cobalt was at the NAB Shanghai Show last year for the inaugural show and it paid off big-time." — Jesse Foster, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Accounts

