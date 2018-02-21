2018 NAB Show Preview

Cobalt Digital

Booth SL6505 (New Location)



Cobalt Digital at the 2018 NAB Show



In its new location in the South Lower Hall at the 2018 NAB Show, Cobalt Digital will make a splash with multiple new entries across its product range. Now available is the 9904-UDX-4K up/down/cross-converter for 4K production and broadcast applications, and for flypacks and compact system designs, there's the OG-PC x86 computer on an openGear card. Cobalt's compression products division will introduce the new 9992-ENC-4K-HEVC H.265 Streaming Encoder with quad 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI inputs.



NOW SHIPPING: 9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI Up/Down/Cross-converter

At the 2018 NAB Show, Cobalt with demonstrate the 9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI up/down/cross-converter, which is now shipping. The 9904-UDX-4K is Cobalt's latest generation of advanced image and audio processors for the openGear® platform. The base card provides quad 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI I/O with SDI muxing and demuxing and up/down/cross-conversion. Options include RGB color correction and SDR-to-HDR up-mapping via Technicolor's HDR Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) processing.



NEW 9971-MV18-4K Multiviewer

Also on display at the 2018 NAB Show will be Cobalt's new 9971-MV18-4K series of openGear® multiviewers. These multiviewers support the latest signal types with a high-density modular design that can be expanded as required. The MV18 is equipped with 18 4K 12G-SDI auto-detect inputs, which can be scaled as needed across a full 3840 x 2160 UHD raster output.



NEW 9992-ENC-4K-HEVC H.265 UHD Streaming Encoder

The 2018 NAB Show will be the stage for Cobalt's new 9992-ENC-4K-HEVC H.265 Streaming Encoder for openGear®. The platform supports Quad 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI inputs and couples Cobalt's HEVC video-encoding technology with the company's popular range of uncompressed audio and video processing features including frame synching, noise reduction, and advanced audio processing.



NEW OG-PC Computer Card

The new Cobalt Digital OG-PC is an x86 computer on an openGear® card. Representing a unique approach to terminal gear system design, the OG-PC takes full advantage of the redundant power and cooling features of the openGear frame. Meanwhile, its modular form factor saves on rack space by replacing bulky 1-RU PCs. This innovative new product will be on display at the 2018 NAB Show.



Presentation: "A Study of Protocols for Low-Latency Video Transport Over the Internet"

April 12, 9:20 a.m.

As part of the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference, Cobalt Digital Director of Technology Ciro Noronha will present a paper titled "A Study of Protocols for Low-Latency Video Transport Over the Internet." The session will be most useful for broadcasters that are considering the internet as a low-cost contribution link but are concerned with latency and reliability. The paper investigates Selective Retransmission (also known as ARQ) and SMPTE-2022 FEC, two common protocols for dealing with the issue of packet loss and the tradeoff between latency and reliability. Using an encoder/decoder pair, Noronha will present results of lab tests using a network simulator specifically designed to analyze the two protocols, as well as results from an internet link between locations in California and Illinois. Noronha will also offer guidelines for implementation. The 20-minute presentation will take place in North Hall Meeting Room N256.



Company Quote:



"2018 is set to be Cobalt's biggest year ever, and I am looking forward to the excitement of the NAB Show. Our development team has been working hard to deliver the types of products that system designers need as standards and mediums evolve. Our new multichannel 4K 12G-SDI and HEVC platforms use the latest technology and have the power to adapt to new workflows and requirements such as HDR and IP."

— Robert McAlpine, CEO, Cobalt Digital



Company Overview:



Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear® initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt's Blue Box Group™ line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion and signal transport tasks. The company's multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



