Cobalt Chooses VSolutions as Sole Reseller in Singapore

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- July 20, 2015 -- Cobalt Digital today announced that it has signed an exclusive reseller agreement with VSolutions Pte Ltd., a Singapore dealer and systems integrator with successful implementations of end-to-end, turnkey projects for TV stations, pay-TV operators, broadcasters, telcos, and postproduction facilities in the region. VSolutions has been appointed Cobalt's sole dealer in Singapore, and as such will represent Cobalt's complete portfolio of products and technologies.

"We've begun focusing more intently on the fast-growing market in Singapore. Broadcasters there are seeking progressive and flexible solutions from suppliers and installers with a good track record for service and reliability -- both of which are big priorities in these times," said Bob McAlpine, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Cobalt Digital. "VSolutions is a very capable company with a long-established local presence and a strong background in promoting openGear products. This partnership expands our reach in Singapore and allows an end-to-end approach to projects under the OpenGear banner."

The combination of Cobalt's wide-ranging product line -- which includes several openGear(R) solutions exclusive to Cobalt -- with VSolutions' market reach and reputation as a provider of comprehensive solutions means the dealer will be able to go after large tenders that require openGear products only Cobalt offers.

"Cobalt will bring some unique product offerings to this market that cannot be duplicated by other vendors or within the openGear partners," said Poh Cheng Yong, director of VSolutions Pte Ltd. "The ability to offer those products to our customers and potential customers improves VSolutions' position in the market and helps advance the goals of both companies."

