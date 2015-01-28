Coasties Return to The Weather Channel With the Season 4 of “Coast Guard Alaska”

Atlanta, GA – January 28, 2015 – When you’re stranded for days on a small island or lost at sea during a storm, who will come to your aid? Who will you contact when you are trapped in treacherous weather on open water? Watch harrowing tales of survival and rescue unfold with the brave men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard in season four of “Coast Guard Alaska,” which premieres Monday, February 23, at 9 p.m. ET on The Weather Channel.

This season on “Coast Guard Alaska,” the team of highly trained swimmers and rescue pilots race the clock and battle fierce winds, dense forests and huge waves to execute critical assignments. There will be perilous search and rescue missions and obstacles like wild turbulence and freezing temperatures facing the Coasties in Kodiak, Alaska, and other AK bases. Whether it’s by air, by land, or by water – the Coast Guard crew will brave the unforgiving elements and come to the rescue.

But it’s not all life and death. When they are not saving lives, “Coast Guard Alaska” will also offer a peek into life on the base and the beauty of Alaska.

“‘Coast Guard Alaska’ has been a signature series for The Weather Channel and we're excited to bring this fourth season to our loyal fans,” said Lauren Frasca, senior director of original programming. “The show provides an action-packed, close-up look at the heroic men and women who go beyond the call of duty to keep Americans safe 24/7, no matter how extreme the weather.”

“Coast Guard Alaska” features 8 x 1-hour episodes and is produced by Al Roker Entertainment.