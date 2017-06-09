CNN Worldwide and FX Networks Win Marketing Teams of the Year at 2017 PromaxBDA Awards

FX Networks was named North America Marketing Team of the Year for the seventh consecutive year at the 2017 PromaxBDA Promotion, Marketing and Design Awards Thursday night, while CNN Worldwide won Marketing Team of the Year for the third consecutive year in the Global Excellence competition.

Stun Creativewas named North America Agency of the Year, while bpg took home the Global Excellence Agency of the Year honors.

Longtime ABC marketing executive Marla Provencio was presented with the 2017 PromaxBDA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The ceremony at the JW Marriott Hotel at LA Live was hosted by 2 Broke Girls actor Jonathan Kite.

PromaxBDA’s annual awards honor outstanding achievement in entertainment marketing and design. Two separate competitions were held Thursday night: North America and Global Excellence. The North America competition celebrates the year’s best achievements in entertainment marketing across all screens. The Global Excellence Awards honor the best work in all categories from across the globe.

“PromaxBDA members around the globe produce creative, strategic, funny and compelling work every day that builds awareness, creates anticipation and compels viewers to watch” said Steve Kazanjian, PromaxBDA President and CEO. “The PromaxBDA Awards celebrate and honor the very best work of the year and we are proud to congratulate the talented teams and individuals who took home the Awards tonight.”

Among the other big winners in the North America competition were NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital, Nickelodeon, Viceland, TBS, Fox Sports Marketing and Turner Sports.

In the Global Excellence competition, Comedy Central, Bell Media Agency (Canada), Fox Networks Group Latin America, France 3, ProSiebenSat1.TV (Germany) and RAI (Italy) were among those winning multiple awards.