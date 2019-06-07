CNN Worldwide and FX Networks Named Marketing Teams Of The Year At The Promax Awards 2019

LOS ANGELES– June 6, 2019– CNN Worldwide was named Global Excellence Marketing Team of the Year, while FX Networks has won North America Marketing Team of the Year at the Promax Awards 2019, the industry’s top prize for entertainment marketing and design.

Amsterdam-based DutchToast was named Global Excellence Agency of the Year, while Los Angeles-based MOCEAN won North America Agency of the Year.

The awards were presented Thursday night in a ceremony hosted by Penny & Sparrow at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE.

Two separate competitions were awarded Thursday night in a joint ceremony: Global Excellence and North America. The first competition recognizes outstanding achievement from the leading media companies on every continent; The latter competition celebrates marketing and design teams in the United States and Canada.

Other top winners for this year’s Promax Awards included National Geographic, AMC Networks International (Southern Europe) and Comedy Central in the Global Excellence Awards and VICELAND, Showtime Networks and Nickelodeon in the North America competition.

The ceremony is the culmination of the Promax Conference 2019, the annual summit where the world’s leading media companies and agencies gather for three days of cutting edge insights, strategy, creativity and professional development.

Winners are chosen in a two-step process: an initial round of online peer judging by Promax members and the Board of Directors determines the finalists, while a second round of juries convened in Los Angeles and New York selects the winners.

This year, for the first time ever, jurors from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America convened in New York for a Global Excellence Awards jury.

· Full list of North America Winners: https://promax.tv/NA2019

· Full list of Global Excellence Winners: https://promax.tv/GE2019



About the 2019 PromaxConference

The annual conference is where marketing, promotion and design executives gather as a global community to share ideas, learn the best techniques, develop the right tools, get insight on the latest technologies and be inspired by the brightest luminaries in the industry. For more information, please visit: https://www.promax.org/events/current-events/2019-promax-conference

About the Promax Awards

The Promax Awards are the world’s premier celebration of innovation and creativity in entertainment marketing and design. Fourteen regional and global competitions honor the best marketers and designers working worldwide, as well as in North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, India, Australia, New Zealand, the North America local broadcasting marketing, and the electronic gaming industry. For more information, please visit: https://www.promax.org/awards/current-awards/promax-north-america-awards-2019

About Promax

Promax is the largest member association for the global entertainment marketing profession. Our community represents thousands of individuals working at the world’s leading media brands, marketing and creative agencies, and content providers. Since 1956, Promax members have created the most relevant brands in pop culture, introduced generations of audiences to powerful entertainment content, and inspired passionate fandom. More at: promax.org.



