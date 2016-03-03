CNN’s Ed O’Keefe to Deliver Keynote Address at Media Finance Focus 2016

Ed O'Keefe, vice president of CNNMoney and CNN Politics, will deliver a keynote address at Media Finance Focus 2016, the 56th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. Themed “An Avalanche of Knowledge, Networking, and New Ideas,” the conference will be held May 23-25 at the Sheraton Downtown Denver. A welcome reception is planned for Sunday evening, the 22nd.

In his current role, O’Keefe oversees all digital editorial and cross-platform content for both network brands. As part of CNN's full acquisition of CNNMoney in June 2014, O’Keefe was hired to lead both the CNNMoney and CNN Politics digital businesses and enhance the company's coverage of politics and business through mobile, social and video.

Before joining CNN, O’Keefe served as the editor-in-chief of NowThis News. Prior to NowThis, he spent twelve years at ABC News, where he worked his way from a desk assistant in Washington to executive producer of ABC News Digital. Along the way, he served as Senate producer and senior political editor and is credited with forming the editorial alliance between ABCNews.com and Yahoo!.

“With every media company focusing on the most effective means to extend their content across the myriad of platforms consumers use today, Ed O’Keefe’s experiences in digital media will provide invaluable insights for our conference attendees, ” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “In addition, his role at CNN Politics will allow him to provide an insider's view of 2016 election campaigns."

Media Finance Focus 2016 serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. The conference will feature presentations from more than 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals, including the latest trends in credit policies, initiatives for streamlining the financial management of integrated advertising campaigns, and tips for improving the collections process.

In addition, the Association of New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) is co-locating its 2016 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2016, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2016 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group on offering a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

Media Finance Focus also offers a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2015 and an online registration form may be found on the conference Web site: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.