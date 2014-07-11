CNN Original Series ‘Anthony Bourdain Part Unknown’ and ‘The Sixties: The Assassination of President Kennedy Honored With Nine Combined Emmy Award Nominations

The highly-rated CNN Original Series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown andThe Sixties: The Assassination of President Kennedyreceived nine combined nominations in the 66th Primetime Emmy Award competition.

“We are extremely proud of the superb storytelling, highest-level production and singular voices of CNN’s Original Series. They’ve clearly connected with viewers and critics alike and we are honored that the Television Academy has recognized their work,” said Jeff Zucker, President, CNN Worldwide.

CNN Original Series’ nominations include:

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Sixties: The Assassination of President Kennedy

Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – Tokyo and Punjab episodes

Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming

The Sixties: The Assassination of President Kennedy

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – Tokyo episode

Outstanding Sound Editing for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – Punjab episode

Outstanding Sound Mixing for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – Tokyo episode

Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – Congo episode

Ranked as the number one cable news program in the coveted 25-54 demo, and hosted by best-selling author, television personality and renowned chef Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown offers audiences an enriched way to view the world by complimenting CNN’s global news coverage with stories that celebrate the world’s diversity through the exploration of food and culture.

Using rare archival footage and interviews with key historians, journalists, and witnesses, CNN puts the television viewer squarely in the middle of one of the most enduring tragedies in our nation’s history. To mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination, CNN Original Series commissioned a two-hour film, The Assassination of President Kennedy, from executive producers Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Mark Herzog, and co-executive producers Christopher G. Cowen and Kirk Saduski. The film premiered on CNN/U.S. in November 2013.

