CNBC PRIME ANNOUNCES BIGGEST SUMMER SLATE YET

CNBC is turning up the heat with the network’s biggest primetime slate yet – over fifty new hours of premieres all summer long including original series and a slew of binge-worthy favorites. CNBC launches its first-ever real estate programming block with three new original series: “Cash Pad” starring Bachelorette couple-turned-home flippers JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, “Listing Impossible” and “Five Day Biz Fix” (wt). Returning are new installments of CNBC’s popular franchise series, “Deal or No Deal” with Howie Mandel, “The Profit: An Inside Look” with Marcus Lemonis, season five of “Jay Leno’s Garage,” “American Greed” (season 13) and season two of “The Deed: Chicago.”

Full summer programming line-up below (in airdate order):

“Deal or No Deal” Premieres Wednesday, June 12 at 9PM ET/PT

The new “Deal or No Deal” with host and executive producer Howie Mandel returns with ten all-new episodes and continues to offer up a high-pressure, high-stakes game of risk and reward, in which contestants face a series of potentially life-altering decisions. With 26 sealed briefcases full of varying amounts of cash – ranging from a penny to $1 million ─ contestants have to decide whether to accept an offer of cash from the mysterious entity known only as "the Banker," in exchange for what might be contained in the contestant's chosen briefcase. The new “Deal or No Deal” is produced by Truly Original, a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America, with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh and Scott St. John as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Christian Barcellos are the executive producers for CNBC.

“The Profit: An Inside Look” Premieres Tuesday, June 18 at 10PM ET/PT

Marcus Lemonis looks back at a classic episode, discussing lessons learned and revealing behind-the-scenes stories about filming with Executive Producer Amber Mazzola. “The Profit: An Inside Look” is produced for CNBC by Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola serving as executive producer. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

“Cash Pad” Premieres Thursday, July 25 at 9PM ET/PT

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, the engaged break-out stars of “The Bachelorette,” are also experienced house flippers. In this eight episode series, the dynamic couple partner with homeowners in Dallas, Austin, and Phoenix who are in serious need of extra income and hoping to turn their properties into thriving short-term rentals. Whether they’re transforming a decrepit shipping container, a rundown airstream, or a garage in disrepair, JoJo and Jordan are up for the task of creating one-of-a-kind vacation hot-spots that will provide a life-changing financial boost for their homeowner partners. Produced by Electus with Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Tim Puntillo, Craig Plestis and Ming Lee Howell as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Marshall Eisen are the executive producers for CNBC.

“Listing Impossible” Premieres Thursday, July 25 at 10PM ET/PT

When L.A.’s wealthiest put their multi-million dollar properties up for sale, they sometimes learn that the house of their dreams… isn’t anyone else’s. And as a result their very, um, unique creations can end up sitting on the market for . That’s where superstar real estate agent Aaron Kirman and his team come in. To fix up the homes and attract the right buyers, they’ll need to tell these owners the cold, hard truth – something the rich and powerful don’t always like to hear. The eight episode series is produced by Authentic Entertainment, a division of Endemol Shine North America, with David Tibballs, Helga Eike, and Sara Reddy as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

“American Greed” Premieres Monday, August 12 at 10PM ET/PT

Narrated by award winning actor Stacy Keach, CNBC's true crime series, now entering its 13th season, examines the dark side of the American dream, unveiling scandalous stories of massive fraud by criminals motivated by greed. From the disastrous Fyre Festival, to Paul Manafort’s fraud, to the college admissions scam, some people will do ANYTHING for money. Produced for CNBC by Kurtis Productions with Mike West as Executive Producer. Charles Schaeffer is the Executive Producer for CNBC.

“Jay Leno’s Garage” Premieres Wednesday, August 28 at 10PM ET/PT

“Jay Leno’s Garage,” hosted by legendary comedian and “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno, returns for season five with eight episodes full of adventure, cool rides, plus a few special guests including John Travolta, Martha Stewart, Tim Allen, and Jim Jefferies, among others. “Jay Leno’s Garage” takes the fast and the furious car fan for a high-octane spin across the country with a mix of stunts, reviews, celebrity interviews and challenges. As well as putting some of the world’s most amazing vehicles through their paces, Jay meets fellow car enthusiasts from who he’ll discover the touching, hilarious and sometimes hard to believe stories that make these cars more than just rubber and metal. There’s no wheel Jay won’t get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the automobile. “Jay Leno’s Garage” is produced by Original Productions, a FremantleMedia Company, and Kitten Kaboodle, with Jay Leno, Jeff Hasler, Jeff Bumgarner, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila and Abby Schwarzwalder as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

“Five Day Biz Fix” (wt) Premieres Thursday, September 19 at 9PM ET/PT

Husband and wife team Chrissy and Erik Kopplin re-think, re-design, and renovate small businesses in just five days. Using their years of high-end retail design experience and construction know-how, Chrissy and Erik come up with innovative ways to revamp underperforming spaces. Whether it’s building a bar in a book shop or creating a restaurant in a hotel bedroom, these out-of-the-box renos are guaranteed to boost revenue. Produced by Turn Card Content with Audra Smith, Courtney Smith, and Karin Jarlstedt as executive producers. Jim Ackerman, Marshall Eisen and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

“The Deed: Chicago” Premieres Thursday, September 19 at 10PM ET/PT

On CNBC’s “The Deed: Chicago,” multi-millionaire real estate mogul Sean Conlon helps rescue struggling property developers from the brink of financial ruin, in exchange for a piece of the property and a share of the profits. This season: more ambitious projects come with bigger risks... and bigger potential paydays - from a high end commercial designer who's more concerned with her brand than the budget, to an ambitious ex-con who's buried under a thirteen property flip. Produced for CNBC by Cineflix (Deed 2) Inc. with Dave Hamilton and Mark Powell as executive producers for Cineflix. Jim Ackerman and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

For more information regarding CNBC Prime, visit: https://www.cnbc.com/primetime-shows/