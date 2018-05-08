CNBC’S 'The Profit' Is Back to Rescue Small Businesses on Tuesday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — May 8, 2018 — Serial entrepreneur and investor Marcus Lemonis is back putting his own money on the line to help save and grow struggling businesses across the country. Beginning Tuesday, June 12 at 10PM ET/PT, “The Profit” Season 5 returns with ten all-new episodes and ten small businesses in need of a life-changing investment. Marcus evaluates businesses with his 3 P’s principle – People, Process, Product – that can be the difference between success and failure. Whether its poor leadership or mismanaging finances, it doesn’t take long for Marcus to figure out what a business is doing wrong and establish a plan for success.

The new businesses featured (*alphabetical order; air dates to be announced):

Baby Bump Maternity – New Orleans, LA

The Casery – Santa Monica, CA

Diaper Dude – Los Angeles, CA

Ellison Eyewear – Chicago, IL

Hangout Lighting – Chicago, IL

Montiel – Los Angeles, CA

NYC Bagel Deli – Chicago, IL

Queork – New Orleans, LA

Simply Slices – Chicago, IL

Tankfarm & Co. – Seal Beach and Huntington Beach, CA

Since “The Profit” first premiered, Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises, has invested $75 million of his own money in the companies featured on the series.

In each episode, Lemonis makes an offer that’s impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he’ll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.

“The Profit” is produced for CNBC by Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola serving as executive producer. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

To learn more about “The Profit,” visit: theprofit.cnbc.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheProfitCNBC/ and follow us on Twitter: @TheProfitCNBC #TheProfit, and Instagram: @TheProfitCNBC.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC Digital delivers more than 50 million multi-platform unique visitors each month. CNBC.com provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC’s investor audience. CNBC Make It is a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

CNBC has a vast portfolio of digital products across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

About Machete Productions:

Founded in 2011, Machete Productions is the brainchild of Emmy-nominated Executive Producer Amber Mazzola. Since its formation, Amber and Machete have produced the first unscripted series under the CNBC prime banner, “Treasure Detectives,” and then went on to produce The Profit, the #1 original series on CNBC now in its fourth season. Machete also produces the hit series, WAGS: LA for sister network E! currently in its third season as well as spin-offs WAGS: Miami now in its second season and WAGS: Atlanta in its first season.