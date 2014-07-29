CNBC Comes to Apple TV

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ – July 29, 2014 – CNBC today announced the launch of the CNBC TV Everywhere (TVE) App on Apple TV. Now, the network’s audience of business executives, decision makers and affluent investors in the U.S. can watch real-time streaming of CNBC’s Business Day programming or catch-up on all of the day’s business news through an extensive collection of on demand video clips from such signature programs as Squawk Box and Closing Bell. Viewers will also have access to their favorite primetime and weekend programming, including The Profit, American Greed, The Suze Orman Show and the newly launched Restaurant Startup, which are all available to watch both live and on demand.

“We are excited to bring CNBC to Apple TV and give our audience a new opportunity to engage with our programming,” said Mark Hoffman, president, CNBC. “Apple TV allows CNBC viewers to be in control of their experience, ensuring they will never miss the business news and information they need or any of the primetime programs they enjoy.”

“Apple TV is the first, full-featured CNBC TV Everywhere experience viewers have on a TV-connected device, further advancing NBCUniversal’s commitment to making authenticated content accessible to consumers anytime, anywhere,” said Alison Moore, executive VP and GM, NBCUniversal TV Everywhere.

CNBC on Apple TV offers live streaming of its unparalleled and award-winning Business Day (M-F, 4 a.m. -7 p.m. ET) programming, including Squawk Alley and Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer. Apple TV users now have a robust offering of the day’s Top, Latest and Most Popular Business Day video news clips as well as editorially curated playlists of the day’s major stories from CNBC. Additionally, users will have access to a complete network schedule.

NBCUniversal TV Everywhere is available on an authenticated basis to subscribers of participating MVPDs. Viewers can access CNBC programming through a variety of digital touch points on PCs, mobile devices, tablets, apps and websites of participating cable, satellite and telco services including Armstrong, AT&T U-verse® TV, Cablevision’s Optimum TV, Comcast’s Xfinity TV, Cox Communications, DIRECTV, DISH, Mediacom, RCN, Suddenlink, Verizon FiOS and Wide Open West (WOW).

Average monthly TV Everywhere video consumption for CNBC programming in 2014 nearly doubled the 2013 monthly average across desktop and mobile apps. This past June, CNBC’s TV Everywhere audience grew triple-digits compared to the same time period as last year (Source: Omniture Discover).