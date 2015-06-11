CNBC ANNOUNCES THREE NEW PRIMETIME ORIGINAL SERIES

COMING THIS SUMMER

Including ‘West Texas Investors Club,’ featuring Rooster McConaughey, Butch Gilliam, and Gil Prather

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — June 11, 2015 — After five consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth in primetime*, CNBC today announced it’s expanding its programming slate with new primetime originals set to premiere this summer. The network will launch three new series including WEST TEXAS INVESTORS CLUB from Executive Producer Charlie Ebersol, BLUE COLLAR MILLIONAIRES from 495 Productions, and MAKE ME A MILLIONAIRE INVENTOR from Objective Productions/All3Media. From intrepid entrepreneurs in search of an investment… to big personalities who built their fortune on mud, sweat and tears…to inventors bringing their ideas to life… CNBC celebrates opportunity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

All-new episodes of AMERICAN GREED also join the summer schedule of originals, which already includes the popular THE PROFIT (Tuesdays at 10PM ET/PT) and the critically acclaimed CONSUMED: THE REAL RESTAURANT BUSINESS (Wednesdays at 10PM ET/PT).

“In primetime, we have built a distinct brand where business and entrepreneurism take center stage,” said Jim Ackerman, SVP, Primetime Alternative, CNBC. “It’s a great backdrop for storytelling and our continuous growth tells us these programs are resonating with viewers.”

New and Returning Original Series:

AMERICAN GREED returns Friday, July 10 at 10PM ET/PT with eight new episodes. The popular shocking true crime series examines the dark side of the American Dream. Some people will do anything for money. AMERICAN GREED is produced for CNBC by Kurtis Productions with Mike West serving as executive producer. Charles Schaeffer is the executive producer for CNBC.

BLUE COLLAR MILLIONAIRES premieres Wednesday, July 15 at 10PM ET/PT. Consisting of eight half-hour episodes, the docu-series profiles big personalities who’ve gotten rich by getting their hands dirty. These men and women have made millions rolling up their sleeves… but at the end of the work day, they drive home to their palatial mansions and park their pick-up next to their collection of high-end sports cars. No doubt about it – these are not your typical millionaires. Learn how guts, grit, and a can-do mindset made them rich beyond their wildest dreams…and find out how they spend their hard-earned millions when they’re off the clock and having fun. BLUE COLLAR MILLIONAIRES is produced by 495 Productions with Founder & President SallyAnn Salsano serving as executive producer, along with Joel Zimmer and Pam LaLima of 495 Productions.

WEST TEXAS INVESTORS CLUB, premieres Tuesday, August 4 at 10PM ET/PT. This eight-episode series takes place deep in the heart of Texas, where self-made multimillionaires Rooster McConaughey and Butch Gilliam carved their fortunes from a harsh and unforgiving land. For the past several years, they’ve chosen to pass on that success by investing in promising entrepreneurs – but only on their turf and their terms. Along with their close friend and confidante Gil Prather, Rooster and Butch invite ambitious entrepreneurs from across the country to come down to West Texas and make their case. These folks know that they’re getting a once-in-a-lifetime chance to secure funding…but what they don’t know is that clever products and beautiful balance sheets will only get you so far with these investors. No, Rooster and Butch won’t make a deal until they’ve peered into your heart and soul – and taken the true measure of your character and your company. WEST TEXAS INVESTORS CLUB is produced by The Ebersol Lanigan Company with Charlie Ebersol, Mike Lanigan and Jason Henry as executive producers.

MAKE ME A MILLIONAIRE INVENTOR premieres Wednesday, August 12 at 10PM ET/PT. The six episode series is on a mission to find the best inventions NEVER made and give them new life. Top engineers scour the country looking for amazing ideas they’re convinced can make big money. They’ll track down the inventors and give them a second chance to bring their ideas and dreams to life. The inventors will be given the resources and help they need to take their products from concept to reality, building, testing, and perfecting their products for the biggest pitch of their lives. MAKE ME A MILLIONAIRE INVENTOR is produced by Objective Productions/All3Media with Stephen Lambert, Eli Holzman, Jimmy Fox and Nick Parnes as executive producers.

For more information, visit cnbcprime.com. Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CNBCPrime and follow us on twitter @CNBCPrimeTV.

Source: Nielsen. Live+SD. CNBC, Monday-Sunday 7P-2A, Time Period Data. 1Q’14-1Q’15: 5 consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth in average audience among all key demos, including P2+, P18-49, and P25-54.