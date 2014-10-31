CNBC Announces Jan. 13 Season Two Premiere of 'RESTAURANT STARTUP' with New Culinary Consultant Antonia Lofaso Joining Joe Bastianich and Tim Love

SECOND SEASON OF CNBC’S ‘RESTAURANT STARTUP’ PREMIERES TUESDAY, JANUARY 13 AT 10PM ET/PT

Investors Joe Bastianich and Tim Love Return for All-New Episodes

Chef, Restaurateur and TV Personality, Antonia Lofaso, Joins as Culinary Consultant

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — CNBC announced today that season two of the popular primetime series “Restaurant Startup” will premiere on Tuesday, January 13 at 10PM ET/PT. Produced by Shine America, the ten original one-hour episodes will feature restaurateurs, Joe Bastianich and Tim Love, who vie to invest their own money in restaurant concepts they believe could make them millions. Joining them this season is chef, restaurateur and TV personality, Antonia Lofaso, who will help guide the hungry entrepreneurs as they are put to the ultimate test: opening a restaurant!

Each week on “Restaurant Startup,” two teams, selected from hundreds of applicants, are invited to pitch their food ideas to the investors, Bastianich and Love. But, only one will receive the opportunity of a lifetime. The chosen team is given the keys to a working restaurant on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. They get 36 hours and $7,500 to put their dream to the test and create a business plan; come up with a branding campaign; and finally, launch their pop-up restaurant. Under the watchful eye of Bastianich and Love’s culinary consultant Antonia Lofaso, the aspiring food moguls open their doors, serve their food and test their concept on the public.

Based on the reaction from the diners, the quality of the branding and the viability of the business plan, Bastianich and Love must each decide whether or not they will put their own money on the line to make someone’s dreams come true – and, hopefully, make big money for themselves.

New addition Antonia Lofaso is one of America’s most popular chefs, perhaps best known for her role in the Top Chef franchise. And, as executive chef and owner of two restaurants in California, Scopa Italian Roots and Black Market Liquor Bar, she not only has the culinary expertise but also the business expertise to help guide these contestants through the process.

Joe Bastianich, restaurateur and TV personality, is behind some of the most internationally recognized dining destinations, including New York’s Babbo Ristorante e Enoteca and Del Posto; Las Vegas’ B&B Ristorante and Carnevino; Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles and Singapore, as well as the famed Italian marketplace Eataly now in New York and Chicago. His memoir Restaurant Man became a New York Times Bestseller in the first week of its release.

Texas restaurateur Tim Love is known as much for his savvy business acumen as he is for his signature urban western cuisine. As chef and owner of five acclaimed concepts, Tim is a culinary trailblazer, embracing bold flavors and wild game while pioneering the innovative use of wood to add flavor. Tim is the Official Chef at Austin City Limits Music Festival and featured at events around the world including the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and Lollapalooza in Brazil and Chicago. He is a co-founder of Austin FOOD & WINE, where he leads the world’s largest hands-on grilling demo every year

To learn more about “Restaurant Startup,” visit: http://www.cnbcprime.com/restaurant-startup/. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/restaurantstartupTV and follow us on Twitter: @restaurantstartup #restaurantstartup

“Restaurant Startup” is produced for CNBC by Shine America and JB Crushed, LLC with James Bruce, Eden Gaha, Paul Franklin, Robin Feinberg and Joe Bastianich as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

