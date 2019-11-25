Videosys Broadcast Provides Cloudbass with 4K Digital Transmitter Systems

Videosys Broadcast, a leading supplier of quality camera control systems, RF links and camera backs to outside broadcast providers has announced that it has supplied two DTC 4K AEON-CC digital video transmitter systems to Cloudbass, a leading provider of broadcast solutions.

Specifically designed for high-quality wireless camera applications the AEON-CC uses DTC’s next-generation HEVC encoder technology facilitating UHD images. The system consists of one single 4K transmitter unit from DTC coupled with a built-in Videosys Camera Control system. The advantage of the AEON CC with Videosys’ camera control receiver built into the unit is a reduction in the equipment count and the complexities that come when managing 4K transmission and camera control simultaneously.

Cloudbass have been successfully using the systems on UHD, 3G and HD setups across a variety of live Outside Broadcasts, including both SKY Boxing and BT Speedway in UHD, on the British Touring Cars for ITV Sport, and The Lord Mayor’s Show for BBC Events.

Michael Beaumont, Technical Director, Cloudbass Outside Broadcast says, “This forms part of our £5.5 million investment plan. When we saw the AEON-CC 4K we decided this would be the best system to meet Cloudbass’ customer needs. We’ve been using Videosys camera control systems for many years and have worked very closely with the company on bespoke projects including the provision of onboard systems for British Touring Cars. Selecting Videosys to provide us with a 4K system was an obvious choice.”

Colin Tomlin Managing Director of Videosys Broadcast adds, “By taking delivery of the new 4K AEON-CC, Cloudbass has taken the lead in the UK with a 4K system. We are seeing an increased demand from our customers requiring 4K solutions and we have shown that we can deliver a complete system despite tight deadlines. We look forward to working closely together with Cloudbass on this and future innovative projects.

Despite the short time frame Videosys was able to deliver the complete 4K system to Cloudbass on time, ready to deliver 4K services to significant sporting events.

Videosys is showing its 4K transmission system at FutureSPORT 2019, at Chelsea Football Club on Tuesday 26th November 2019.