Clear-Com Unveils PIC-4744 IFB Router at NAB 2016

At NAB 2016, Clear-Com®, the leader in wired, wireless and IP communication solutions, will launch the PIC-4744 IFB Router which provides simple and reliable IFB management to the broadcast and remote production markets. The PIC-4744 is a powerful complement to Clear-Com partyline intercom systems, seamlessly integrating with both the Encore partyline and HelixNet digital networked partyline systems. It will be available for demonstration on Booth C6908 at NAB 2016, and is shipping with immediate effect.

The PIC-4744 builds upon four generations of IFB routers from Clear-Com. With an integrated four-channel source and destination matrix the PIC-4744 allows users to effectively support multi-channel IFB requirements. Designed for both broadcast studio and remote production applications, the PIC-4744 IFB Router simplifies IFB management and reliable operation, with multi-channel source assignment capabilities, front panel local monitoring, selectable powering of the IFB outputs and the very latest in audio components that, with the ‘Clear-Com sound’, provide the best sounding IFB router ever produced.

Like Clear-Com’s previous IFB models, the PIC-4744 and companion MA-704/AX-704 IFB Control Stations are easily powered by any of the Encore Series power supplies or main stations and can be packaged with Clear-Com hard-wired IFB receivers and/or wireless IFB systems. It is also compatible with all previous versions of the Encore Series of IFB products.

“As trends continue towards smaller footprint OB vehicles and increased amounts of remote broadcasting, media companies need robust equipment that provides all the features they require in a simple and reliable system,” said John Kowalski, Director of Broadcast & Network Sales, Clear-Com. “The PIC-4744, combined with Clear-Com’s partyline systems, provides an ideal IFB solution for small to medium OB set-ups as well as any studio configuration.”

Visitors to Booth C6908 at NAB 2016 will be able to see the PIC-4744 together with the complete Clear-Com line of new and enhanced products.

