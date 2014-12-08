Clear-Com Ships New LQ Series

Clear-Com® announced today that it is now shipping the LQ series, a new family of connectivity devices for linking intercom and audio systems over LAN, WAN or IP networks. Based on Clear-Com’s patented I.V.-Core technology, LQ (formerly known as LINQ) provides the industry with the next step in intercom/audio linking technology.

As part of building a communications link, LQ utilizes the low latency audio CODEC OPUS, which features a range of different settings to provide high quality audio on the network bandwidth available. This means that the LQ Series can be used for intercom conversation, networked music performances and for audio signals that need to be transported between different facilities. The compact LQ throw-down devices enable connections of 2-wire partyline with call signaling and 4-wire audio over LAN, WAN or Internet IP infrastructures. The LQ Series has a 2-wire (LQ-2W2) or 4-wire (LQ-4W2) option. The LQ-2W2 is both Clear-Com and RTS TW compatible. A maximum of six LQ IP interfaces can be linked together in any 2- or 4-wire combination.

Stephen Sandford, Product Manager, Clear-Com, said, “Since its introduction at IBC 2014 the LQ series has generated a great deal of interest from users that want to expand their remote communications quickly and easily. Clear-Com’s long-standing development of IP-based solutions gives our users the advantage of tried and trusted technology in this important area.”